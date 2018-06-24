Quantified, Regulatory Attorney Needed at Two Sigma Insurance – Apply Here

Two Sigma is a technology company dedicated to finding value in the world’s data. Since its founding in 2001, Two Sigma has built an innovative platform that combines extraordinary computing power, vast amounts of information, and advanced data science to produce breakthroughs in investment management, insurance and related fields. Today, Two Sigma manages approximately $52 billion in assets, employs more than 1,300 people and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Tokyo.

Two Sigma Insurance Quantified (Two Sigma IQ) launched in 2016 as part of the Two Sigma family and seeks to partner with leaders in the insurance industry by applying Two Sigma’s core engineering, modeling and analytics capabilities. Two Sigma IQ works closely with its industry partners to deliver products and solutions, which lead to enhanced automation and data-driven decision making. Comprised of a diversified and growing team of highly skilled data scientists, engineers and business professionals, Two Sigma IQ possesses the agility and innovation of a dynamic startup with the resources and long-term view of Two Sigma.We are seeking a talented Regulatory Attorney to join the Two Sigma IQ legal team. In this role, you will provide legal guidance and support to a variety of TSIQ regulatory and systems-related objectives. This position is ideal for an attorney who is comfortable advising on and helping execute on long-term business goals in an ever-changing regulatory environment, which may include overseeing communications with regulators and agencies.

Email resume to victoria.solarino@twosigma.com

