MTN Foundation ICT & Business Skills Training Initiative – Apply Here

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: All Applicants/Applications MUST:

Be submitted online on or before Monday, 25th June, 2018 Be RESIDENT in Oyo State. Evidence of Residence is required. Be between the age of 18 – 35 years Possess SSCE result/certificate

DOCUMENTS FOR UPLOAD: All documents should be scanned and be not more than 500kb in size

Passport photograph (white background) Valid form of identification (ONLY Driver’s Licence or Permanent/Temporary Voter’s Card) SSCE Result/Certificate Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Utility bill Proof of ICT or Business/Entrepreneurship Training Certificate

REQUIREMENTS: You are required to have one of the following:

Laptop Tablet Internet-enabled Smart Phone

NOTICE

The training will take place on the 28th & 29th of June 2018 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Incomplete and late applications will be disqualified.

Names of successful participants will be published in the national dailies.

Only selected participants will be contacted via their email address and phone number.

The MTN Foundation bears the sole responsibility for final selection of successful participants as Terms and Conditions apply.

Click Here To Register Or Apply Here

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)