Merit-Based Scholarships For International Students At Kent State University, USA – 2018 -Apply Now

The Kent State University, USA is offering the Merit-Based Scholarships For International Students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is designed to provide financial help to international students in the USA.Application Deadline: October 1st, 2018

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At (Country): USA

Offered Annually? Yes

Type: Undergraduate

Number Of Scholarships: Not specified

Value Of Scholarships: $2,000-$15,000

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on US 4.0 scale (International Freshman)

have completed their high school program

have good academic programs

be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Students will be automatically considered for the scholarship if they apply by the deadline.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

