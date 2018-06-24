Merit-Based Scholarships For International Students At Kent State University, USA – 2018 -Apply Now
The Kent State University, USA is offering the Merit-Based Scholarships For International Students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship program is designed to provide financial help to international students in the USA.Application Deadline: October 1st, 2018
Eligible Countries: International
To Be Taken At (Country): USA
Offered Annually? Yes
Type: Undergraduate
Number Of Scholarships: Not specified
Value Of Scholarships: $2,000-$15,000
Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:
- have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on US 4.0 scale (International Freshman)
- have completed their high school program
- have good academic programs
- be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: Students will be automatically considered for the scholarship if they apply by the deadline.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
