Merit-Based Scholarships For International Students At Kent State University, USA – 2018 -Apply Now

The Kent State University, USA is offering the Merit-Based Scholarships For International Students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is designed to provide financial help to international students in the USA.Application Deadline: October 1st, 2018

Eligible Countries: International

 

To Be Taken At (Country): USA

 

Offered Annually? Yes

Type: Undergraduate

Number Of Scholarships: Not specified

Value Of Scholarships: $2,000-$15,000

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:

  • have  a minimum GPA of 3.0 on US 4.0 scale (International Freshman)
  • have completed their high school program
  • have good academic programs
  • be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: Students will be automatically considered for the scholarship if they apply by the deadline.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

