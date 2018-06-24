Insurance Claims Liaison Job Opportunity – Apply Here

Conover Insurance is one of the oldest and largest locally owned independent insurance agencies in the Pacific Northwest. As an independent agency, Conover Insurance provides product expertise with market knowledge to select the most suitable insurance services available for its clients. Working as part of a cohesive network, team members apply their unique insights to commercial, employee benefits and personal lines insurance.

Conover Insurance offers challenging career opportunities, promotes employee growth, and offers competitive salaries. We provide a strong career track for those wishing to gain a stimulating position and interested in learning. We are looking for a dynamic person to join our Claims team as Claims Liaison; responsible for directing the claims process in relation to procedures, assignments, organization, and coverage.Some of the required skills and experiences include:

•Two years of post-high school education or equivalent training

•Three years of property and casualty insurance and claims processing experience

•Thorough knowledge of insurance forms, policies and business contracts

•Valid Agent/Broker license

•Ability to work with a computer, basic knowledge of MS Office including Word and Excel or similar software programs

•Mathematical aptitude and 10-key by touch

•Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

•Excellent organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize work

•Must be detail-oriented

•Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

•High level of interpersonal skills to deal effectively with clients, attorneys, carrier representatives, senior level management, and other coworkers

•Bi-lingual (English/Spanish) – Preferred

Conover offers an exciting career opportunity that balances responsibilities with rewards all in a fast paced, employee friendly atmosphere with highly competitive benefits and perks:

Benefits:

•Comprehensive Benefits package

•401(k) Plan with company match

•Ample paid time off

•Excellent work-life balance

•Company sponsored events throughout the year

•Community outreach opportunities

HOW TO APPLY

Email resume to hr@conoverinsurance.com

