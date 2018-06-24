I Officially Became A Billionaire In 1977 When I Was 21 Years Old – Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the world’s second richest man, has revealed the two “craziest” decisions he ever made in terms of spending money.

Gates, while speaking on Ellen DeGeneres show on how he has been able to manage his finances since he got rich, described himself as a conservative person.He stated that at his early stages, he spent his money on technology and didn’t bother about acquiring stuffs.

The world’s second richest said,

“I officially became a billionaire when I was 21 but the boost to my bank account didn’t send me on a spending spree.

“I was conservative about the finances of my software, I don’t have many things that are extravagant taste, so my life didn’t change too much.

“In terms of earning on my own I was the first person to become a billionaire, I love software so getting extravagant thing wasn’t that big of a deal.

“My thing was doing software and hiring people, I was stunned when it turned out to be valuable.

“My primary concern at the time was being able to pay employees, many of whom had families to care for.

“I was very conservative about the finances so I was stunned to what software multiplied into.

“I’m still conservative because I always want to have a lot money in the bank so even if our customer don’t pay for years, I can still pay my employees.

“In terms of crazy things, yes a Porsche and my plane were the two craziest things I acquired.”

