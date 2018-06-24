Dr Alex Ekwueme Commemorative Scholarships for Nigerian Students in UK, 2018 – Apply Here

The Faculty of Engineering at Strathclyde is delighted to offer Dr Alex Ekwueme Scholarship for a Nigerian student planning to commence their postgraduate taught programme in engineering from September 2018.

The University of Strathclyde is a public research university located in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute, it is Glasgow's second-oldest university, with the university receiving its royal charter in 1964 as the UK's first technological university.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: July 6, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing a postgraduate taught programme in the Faculty of Engineering.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of Architecture, Electronic and electrical engineering, Civil and environmental engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Design manufacture and engineering management, Mechanical and aerospace engineering, Chemical and process engineering, Naval architecture, ocean and marine engineering

Scholarship Award: £5,000

Nationalities: Scholarships are open to Nigerian students.

Number of Scholarships: There is one scholarship available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:



Entrance Requirements: This award is open to an international fee-paying student from Nigeria who has applied to a postgraduate taught degree in the Faculty of Engineering at Strathclyde for September 2018 start date.

English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Applicants are asked to complete the Dr Alex Ekwueme Commemorative Scholarship Application Form, which will be reviewed by Faculty of Engineering staff and one successful applicant will be selected.

