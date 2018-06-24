Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie Buries her Mother – Photo

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has reportedly buried her mother amidst tears, weeks after she announced her death.

The actress’ husband, Prince Odi-Okojie shared photos of them in their mourning clothes as he thanked those who came to support them during the funeral ceremony and their period of mourning.He wrote;

It all came to an end yesterday, thanks to everyone who stood by us in prayers during this trying time. @mercyjohnsonokojie and I appreciate you all.

Thank you and God bless.

The seasoned actress who is currently the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, broke the sad news of her mother’s death on her Instagram page few weeks ago.

She politely pleaded that the public grant her and her family privacy as they grief the loss of her mother, as she also begged for prayers to bear the untimely loss.

It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you.

