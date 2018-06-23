Whatsapp To End Support For Some Versions Of Android And iOS Devices

Whatsapp one of the worlds most popular messaging app has announced that it end support for some certain versions of Android and iOS device. While making the announcement, Whatsapp recommended users of the affected device to upgrade your operating system to the latest version. The new is not a new one, as the company before now has made its intention known. Most of the affected device are very old and hardly in use.In its official blog, the company wrote;

 Once you have one of these devices, simply install WhatsApp and verify your phone number on the new device. Keep in mind that WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time.There’s currently no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, we provide the option to send your chat history attached to an email 

The company’s messenger app no longer works on handsets that run the following;

 Android versions older than 2.3.3

 Windows Phone 8.0 and older

 iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

 Nokia Symbian S60

 BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Whatsapp announced that it will soon be ending support for the device listed below giving the dates:

 Nokia S40 (on December 31, 2018)

 Android versions 2.3.7 and older (on February 1, 2020)

 iOS 7 and older (on February 1, 2020)

WhatsApp will continue to work on these platforms until the cut-off dates listed above, but it’s no longer possible for people using these OSes to create a new WhatsApp account. To continue enjoy Whatsapp on your device, the company recommended users to upgrade

 Android 4.0 and above

 iOS 8 and above

