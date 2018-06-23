Samsung Galaxy J4 Full Specifications And Price

Samsung Galaxy J4 is a smaller version of Galaxy J6. And it is also Sammy’s 2018 budget smartphone featuring a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 7570 processor, and 2GB RAM. Here we have the complete specifications, features and price of the device for reference purposes.

Talking about the specs sheet, there is a dual-SIM, 4G LTE, as well as fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock for device security.

Camera wise, there is a 13 megapixels snapper at the back while the selfie camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The battery is of 3,000mAh capacity. see full specs and prices below;

SAMSUNG GALAXY J4 SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICE

Wireless Network and Software

2G: GSM, GPRS, EDGE 850 / 900 / 1800 MHz

3G: UMTS, WCDMA, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 MHz

4G: LTE frequency bands 1(2100) / 3(1800) / 5(850) / 7(2600) / 8(900) / 20(800) / 38(2600) / 40(2300)

SIM Type: Dual Micro-SIM

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo + Samsung Experience 9.0 UI

Design

Dimensions: 151.7 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight: 175 g

Display: 5.5-inch, 720 x 1280 pixels, Super AMOLED display

Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity

Colours: Black. Grey. Gold.

Hardware

Processor Type: 64-bit Quad-core 1.4GHz Cortex-A53

Processor Name: Exynos 7570

Graphics Processor: ARM Mali-T720 MP1

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 16GB

External Storage: microSD, up to 256GB (dedicated slot)

Cameras

Rear: 13 megapixels, f/1.9 aperture, auto-focus, LED flash

Video recording: 1080 @ 30fps

Front-facing: 5 megapixels, f/2.2 aperture

Multimedia

Music Support: MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player

Audio:

Loudspeaker: Mono

Video Support: MP4/MPEG4/H.263/H.264 player

FM Radio: Yes

Connectivity

Bluetooth: v4.2

WiFi: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot

GPS: Yes

USB: microUSB v2.0, USB-OTG

Miscellaneous

Charging: Regular

Battery Type and Capacity: Non-removable Lithium-Ion 3000mAh

Announced: May 2018

Availability: July 2018

How much is Samsung Galaxy J4?

Samsung Galaxy J4 costs $173. In Nigeria, it costs about ₦56,600.

Where To Buy Samsung J4?

The Samsung Galaxy J4 was initially made available in India and Pakistan, but you will be able to buy it from Samsung’s online and offline stores, as well as independent retailers, around the world.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)