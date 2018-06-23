Samsung Galaxy J4 Full Specifications And Price
Samsung Galaxy J4 is a smaller version of Galaxy J6. And it is also Sammy’s 2018 budget smartphone featuring a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 7570 processor, and 2GB RAM. Here we have the complete specifications, features and price of the device for reference purposes.
Talking about the specs sheet, there is a dual-SIM, 4G LTE, as well as fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock for device security.
Camera wise, there is a 13 megapixels snapper at the back while the selfie camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The battery is of 3,000mAh capacity. see full specs and prices below;
SAMSUNG GALAXY J4 SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICE
Wireless Network and Software
2G: GSM, GPRS, EDGE 850 / 900 / 1800 MHz
3G: UMTS, WCDMA, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 MHz
4G: LTE frequency bands 1(2100) / 3(1800) / 5(850) / 7(2600) / 8(900) / 20(800) / 38(2600) / 40(2300)
SIM Type: Dual Micro-SIM
OS: Android 8.0 Oreo + Samsung Experience 9.0 UI
Design
Dimensions: 151.7 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight: 175 g
Display: 5.5-inch, 720 x 1280 pixels, Super AMOLED display
Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity
Colours: Black. Grey. Gold.
Hardware
Processor Type: 64-bit Quad-core 1.4GHz Cortex-A53
Processor Name: Exynos 7570
Graphics Processor: ARM Mali-T720 MP1
RAM: 2GB
Internal Storage: 16GB
External Storage: microSD, up to 256GB (dedicated slot)
Cameras
Rear: 13 megapixels, f/1.9 aperture, auto-focus, LED flash
Video recording: 1080 @ 30fps
Front-facing: 5 megapixels, f/2.2 aperture
Multimedia
Music Support: MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player
Audio:
Loudspeaker: Mono
Video Support: MP4/MPEG4/H.263/H.264 player
FM Radio: Yes
Connectivity
Bluetooth: v4.2
WiFi: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
GPS: Yes
USB: microUSB v2.0, USB-OTG
Miscellaneous
Charging: Regular
Battery Type and Capacity: Non-removable Lithium-Ion 3000mAh
Announced: May 2018
Availability: July 2018
How much is Samsung Galaxy J4?
Samsung Galaxy J4 costs $173. In Nigeria, it costs about ₦56,600.
Where To Buy Samsung J4?
The Samsung Galaxy J4 was initially made available in India and Pakistan, but you will be able to buy it from Samsung’s online and offline stores, as well as independent retailers, around the world.
Leave a Reply