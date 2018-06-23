Columbia University Free Online Course on Marketing Analytics – Apply Here

Columbia University is offering free online course on Marketing Analytics. In this course applicants will learn how analytics help businesses drive marketing to maximize its effectiveness and optimize return on investment (ROI).

Applicants will develop quantitative models that leverage business data to forecast sales and support important marketing decisions. The course will start on September 17, 2018.

Course At A GlanceLength: 12 weeks

Effort: 8-10 hours pw

Subject: Business & Management

Institution: Columbia University and edx

Languages: English

Price: Free

Certificate Available: Yes, Add a Verified Certificate for $375

Session: Course Starts on September 17, 2018

Providers’ Details

Columbia University is one of the world’s most important centers of research and at the same time a distinctive and distinguished learning environment for undergraduates and graduate students in many scholarly and professional fields. The University recognizes the importance of its location in New York City and seeks to link its research and teaching to the vast resources of a great metropolis.

About This Course

Marketers want to understand and forecast how customers purchase products and services and how they respond to marketing initiatives. Learn how analytics help businesses drive marketing to maximize its effectiveness and optimize return on investment (ROI).

In this course, part of the Business Analytics MicroMasters program, discover how to develop quantitative models that leverage business data, statistical computation, and machine learning to forecast sales and marketing impact for:

Customer relationship management;

Market segmentation;

Value creation;

Communication;

Monetization

Why Take This Course?

You will learn how to use probabilistic models and optimization tools to model customer demand forecasts, pricing sensitivity, Lifetime Value and how to leverage such data to make optimal decisions on designing new products, marketing segmentation and strategy.

Learning Outcomes

Skills acquired after the course:

Demand forecasting using customer-base models and statistical approaches

Market segmentation methods and best practices for identifying potential customer segments and focused targeting

Computation of Customer Lifetime Value for analyzing customer, brand loyalty and forecasting revenue in the short and long run

Factors to consider while designing and introducing new products to the market

Calculating Optimal Pricing for products and services to get the best ROI

Assessing Marketing ROI for making better and data-driven decisions

Course Syllabus

Week 1: Introduction to Marketing Analytics

Week 2: Customer Lifetime Value and CR

Week 3: Preference measurement: Conjoint Analysis, Value Mapping

Week 4: Choice Models: Logistic and Multinomial Logit

Instructors

Kamel Jedidi

John Howard Professor of Business and Chair of the Marketing Division, Columbia University

Asim Ansari

William T. Dillard Professor of Marketing, Columbia University

Requirements

None

How To Join This Course

Go to the course website link

Create an edX account to SignUp

Choose “Register Now” to get started.

EdX offers honor code certificates of achievement, verified certificates of achievement, and XSeries certificates of achievement. Currently, verified certificates are only available in some courses.

Once applicant sign up for a course and activate their account, click on the Log In button on the edx.org homepage and type in their email address and edX password. This will take them to the dashboard, with access to each of their active courses. (Before a course begins, it will be listed on their dashboard but will not yet have a “view course” option.)

