See The Health benefits of Cashew Nuts

Health benefits of cashew nuts include a healthy heart, a strong nerv system, healthy teeth, and improved blood characteristics. They are useful to those people who suffer from diabetes, lack of hemoglobin, and gallbladder stones. Cashew nuts boost the immune system and offer antioxidant functions.

Health benefits of cashew nuts to the body

What are cashew nuts?

These super nuts belong to the same biological type with mango and pistachios. These nuts are, actually, not quite nuts but rather seeds that stick to the lower, bottom part of the so-called cashew apples. These apples are edible, too, and people consume them in Brazil and other Caribbean countries.

You have probably never seen cashew nuts being sold in their shells. This is because the shells need to be removed carefully before the nuts are ready for eating. The shells contain a sort of natural resin that's used in industry for diverse varnishes and other chemical goods.

Cashew nuts nutrition facts and health benefits

These nuts contain plenty of protein and useful minerals, such as copper, phosphorus, calcium, zinc, magnesium, iron, and potassium. Cashew nuts contain vitamin C, a range of vitamin B variations, and enough folic acid to make them a perfect source of this acid for pregnant women.

They are able to provide your body with monounsaturated fats with no dangerous cholesterol. It can be important for those who want to lose weight without losing their health, especially if the nuts are consumed in a due manner.

Proven health benefits of cashew nuts



Here’s a long list of health benefits that cashew nuts are able to provide if you eat them in necessary quantities. Consider these benefits and eating cashew nuts regularly for the sake of a better health.

Prevent heart diseases

Cashew nuts are a perfect source of healthy fats that are necessary for the body to absorb vitamins like A, D, and E, which can be solved in oils or fats only. The fatty acids are also extremely important for the body’s ability to develop the brain and help the blood coagulate properly.

The same fatty acids and unsaturated fats are good for the heart muscles and even are able to reduce the level of dangerous cholesterol in one’s blood. This is one of the most incredible cashew nuts health benefits because it works even for diabetes sufferers.

To prevent the development of heart and vessel diseases, it’s a good idea to include cashew nuts, oily fish and vegetable plant oils in the daily ration.

Make muscles strong and nerves healthy



Cashew nuts contain plenty of magnesium that’s vital for the normal development of bones, tissues, muscles, and all the organs of our body. It helps regulate the blood pressure, support the nerve system, and keep the bones firm and strong. It also regulates the level of blood sugar, preventing abrupt drops and fatigue.

Prevent cancer and tumors

Research has proved that the amount of antioxidants cashew nuts contain is enough to give a positive support during all types of cancer treatment. The same antioxidants are a great means of cancer prevention.

Reduce the risk of diabetes

The extremely low content of sugars makes cashew nuts a great food even for diabetes sufferers. The consumption of cashew nuts on a regular basis even helps prevent the risk of development of diabetes, type II.

Improve blood

Cashew nuts are rich in copper that takes an active part in the metabolism of iron and creation of red blood cells. The growing amount of red blood cells results in better transportation of oxygen to all the tissues in the body. Apart from this, copper is useful for the development of the nerve system and bones. The deficit of this element can cause heart disorders and fragility of bones.

Strengthen bones and teeth



We are used to thinking that fish is the best source of phosphorus. Yet, cashew nuts are not worth from this point of view. They provide the body with plenty of phosphorus that’s necessary for the development and health of teeth and bones.

In addition to this, phosphorus is an important participant in the protein synthesis, absorption of carbohydrates and fats, and support of the cell health.

Reduce the risk of anemia

Cashew nuts provide the body with iron that’s an active participant in the development and functioning of enzymes and the immune system. If you lack iron in your menu, it will result in chronic fatigue, anemia, and the increased sensitivity to infections.

Prevent the development of gallbladder stones

These pieces, which look like the rock, normally consist of the cholesterol that’s stored in the gallbladder. If you eat nuts regularly, especially cashew nuts, you are able to prevent the development of these stones and reduce the risk of their development to zero.

Support the immune system

Cashew nuts contain zinc, which is vital for the development and strengthening of the immune system against all the threats that come in the form of bacteria and viruses. Zinc participates in the synthesis of protein and helps heal wounds and all types of tissue damages. This element is crucial during pregnancy and child years for the healthy development of the growing body.

Side effects of cashew nuts



Everything on earth is medicine and everything is poison, depending on the quantity. Apart from the surprising benefits of cashew nuts for health, it’s necessary to mention side effects these nuts have. You should keep them in mind, especially if you are planning to make your child familiar with these nuts for the first time in their life.

Kidney stones

Cashew nuts contain certain salts that prevent the absorption of calcium in the body. If you overdo with the nuts or in case you already have some disorders that do the same with the calcium, it can happen that the element will remain in our kidneys. The more is stored, the better are the chances of the development of kidney stones.



If you are, for any reason, prone to the development of kidney stones, you should better reconsider eating cashew nuts or reducing the amount you consume to the minimal.

Allergic reactions when eating

In spite of the fact that cashew nuts are actually seeds, they can cause allergic reactions like all other nuts. If you have ever experienced an acute reaction to nuts or their products, you’d better consult a physician to find out whether you are allowed to consume these nuts. The reactions to nuts can be extremely heavy, even with a end. This is why carefulness should be in the first place.



Allergic reactions when touching

It’s possible that a person who eats nuts experienced swelling and itching around the mouth or in other areas that have touched the nuts of their products. The acids that cashew nuts contain can cause such reactions on the skin and mucous lining inside the mouth. Be extra careful if you notice even the slightest reddening or itching after touching the nuts.

Digestion disorders

Some people experience bloating, diarrhea, nausea or a cough after eating cashew nuts owing to the inability of their bodies to digest nuts upon the whole. Sometimes, these feelings vanish quickly but in some cases, such intolerance can lead to vomiting and sickness.

Well, with the exception of the several mentioned side effects, cashew nuts are an extremely useful product that should definitely be taken into your menu.

