Meet Nigerian Lady Making a Fortune by Designing Men’s Shoes

Rashidat who grew up in Ajegunle revealed that she has been in the shoe-making business for ten years. She explained that she used to be a palm oil trader before she realised that she needed something more.

Meet Oshodi Rashidat a shoemaker

Meet Oshodi Rashidat the Nigerian lady making a fortune by making men’s shoes Photo source: Instagram user Mysplufik story

She stated that she began to learn how to make shoes for men because she didn’t want to do something a lot of women are into. Rashidat learnt how to make male shoes for three years before she began her own business.

The woman noted that her business, Rashisco Cobbler, makes enough profit for her to provide for herself. She said she is able to provide somethings at home without the help of her husband who is a civil servant.

According to her, she has been training her kids to make shoes for men so they don’t have to depend on anyone for money while they are in school.

She expressed that she would like to buy materials from Aba, to sell to fellow cobblers and also established a big shoe-making company where she can train and employ staffs for mass production.

Read her story below:

“My name is Oshodi Rashidat while the name of my outfit is Lady Rashisco Cobbler. I grew up in Ajegunle and I’ve been in the shoemaking business for up to 10 years. I used to be a palm oil trader but later realized the need to learn a vocation which prompted me to join the shoes trade and because I’ve always wanted to do something different from other females, I learned to make men’s shoes. Handwork usually doesn’t require much capital so I learnt the trade for 3 years, not including the 10 years I’ve been my own boss. I’ve been coping well, considering it’s a male dominated trade, but many people admire that fact and like me even more, especially my customers. My husband has been supportive and I’m happy I can assist in providing for our family of 3 children. Although my husband is a civil servant but I don’t rely on him. I get things done in the house without waiting for him to drop money. Although no car or house yet but we are comfortable. I like everything about this business, even my children come to assist and learn after school hours, I teach them so that when they get to university, they won’t need to wait for me to send money or depend on boyfriend before they can buy things. My big plan now is to start bringing in shoe materials from Aba and sell to cobblers around, since I don’t have money to travel abroad yet. From there, I hope to make enough money to open a shoe making company, employ staffs, train them and begin mass production.”

