List of Tuition free Universities in Norway – Study in Norway

–Do you want to study in Norway? See list of tuition free universities in Norway. Norwegian Universities and State University Colleges are publicly funded. Thus, Norwegian state universities and university colleges do not charge tuition fees for undergraduate, masters and PhD programmes.

However, students will have to pay a semester fee of NOK 300-600 (30-60 EUR) each semester to study in Norway. Therefore, irrespective of your country, you can attend university in Norway for free. But fees may be imposed for certain professional education programmes and special educational programmes and also studies at private institutions.List of Tuition free Universities in Norway

Universities

State university colleges

Specialised universities

Deadline for Courses

Most of the course applications in Norway higher Institutions runs from December 1 to March 15 for international students who want to pursue higher education in Norway for courses starting in the Autumn Semester.

Academic requirements to study in Norway

Check your country information to know whether you qualify to study at Norway. The information includes English Language requirement. The list can be found Here.

Some Institutions have their own requirements so you must check before making an application. Applications are made to the schools directly and its online.

Level of study in Norway

Public higher institutions in Norway offer Special courses, Professional courses, Undergraduate,Masters and PhD programmes in various field of study.

Language of Instruction

Most of the courses in Norway higher institutions are taught in English. Therefore, you don’t need to study the Norway official language before you can study in Norway.

For courses taught in the Norwegian language, you need a high level of proficiency in the Norwegian language.

Living Expenses to study in Norway

Generally, living costs comprised of accommodation, transportation, studying materials, food, utilities etc. Norway is one of the best European countries with the best economic stats and as a rule, countries with best economy turns to have a higher living standards and subsequently, higher living expenses.

Even though Norway provides tuition free studies to international students but the living expenses can not be overlook or underestimated. If you are preparing to study in Norway, then you need to fully prepare your self for the expenses involved.

Living expenses can vary depending on the city you are going to stay and your life style.

Some of the main cities of Norway has the following living expenses excluding accommodation cost.

Oslo: 1,100 – 1,300 EUR

Bergen: 950 – 1,050 EUR

Tromso and Trondheim: 1,100 EUR

But one may spend as low as 700-800 EUR per month for living expenses in other smaller cities in Norway.

Food cost

Students will usually spend about 250 EUR on food per month.

Accommodation expenses

If you are planning to study in Norway, then budget for accommodation cost. Accommodation takes about 35% of the total expenses. The average monthly accommodation expenses including utilities in a private rental apartment is about 1,500 EUR. Accommodation prices in Oslo for example can be up to 1,700 EUR per month.

In general, accommodation on campus are cheap. It is estimated that only 15% of the whole student body lives in the campus accommodation.

Average accommodation in various category are;

Students who live alone: 639 EUR

Those who live with their partner/children: 787 EUR

Student who live in residence halls: 564 EUR

Student residence permit

Anyone who want to spend more than 3 months in Norway needs a residence permit. You pay a processing fee for the application for residence permit to the Norwegian Foreign Mission. This amount may vary due to exchange rate and country of residence.

Student work in Norway

If you are granted a student permit, you are automatically qualify to undertake any part-time work for up to 20 hours per week in addition to your studies. You can work for full-time during holidays.

The minimum wage in Norway is 19 EUR per hour (24 USD).

Therefore you will be getting 380 EUR in a week (1520 EUR in a month) which you can use to pay for your accommodation expenses and others. During holidays, you can work for full-time. So in that case, you will accumulate 152 EUR a day if you work for 8 hours, (1064 EUR for a week and 4256 EUR in a month).

You can then use this amount for your semester contribution which is just about 60 EUR, accommodation and other living expenses.

