Irish Government Scholarships for International Students 2018 – Apply Now

Each year, The Government of Ireland provide scholarships named as Irish Government Scholarships for International Students.

The objective of the Irish Government is provide financial assistance to international students to undertake a masters or PhD programs or research in Ireland. It aim at making Ireland a center for International research community.Therefore the scholarship is for excellent students with good academic achievements in their previous degree. Applicants must possessed a first class or second upper class to be eligible for the masters program and masters degree for the PhD programs.

Level of study: the Irish Government Scholarships is available only for masters and PhD programs

Field of Study: Irish HEI check here http://research.ie/

Scholarship Amount

Maximum of €24,000 per year consisting of;

Yearly stipend of €16,000

A contribution to fees €5,750 per year.

Research allowance of €2,250 per year

Scholarship will be taken in: Ireland

Eligibility: Applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

Applicants should not have receive two rejections from the commission

Must be a new student or future student to an Irish university

Must not hold a postgraduate scholarship

Apply to study a full time program with an eligible HEI in Ireland.

Nationality: The scholarship is available to all International Students.

Entrance Requirement

Test Requirements: No test requirement

English Language Requirements: if English is not your first language, then you need to have good proficiency in English before you can be accepted for the scholarship.

How to Apply: Applicants are required to apply online.

Application opens: 1st October.

Deadline for application: The deadline for application is November 1st.

Scholarship Link

