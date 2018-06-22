How A Volvo Truck Is Controlled From Outside With An External Steering – VIDEO

With Volvo Trucks’ new Volvo Dynamic Steering with External Steering feature, the truck can be controlled from the outside, freeing the driver to manage other tasks.

It removes the need for a second operator, saves time, improve productivity and also reduces the need to climb in and out of the truck.The External Steering is made possible through Volvo Dynamic Steering technology.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

