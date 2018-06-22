Computer Accessories To Make Life Easy

Very few people leave home without their smartphones, their tablets, their laptops, and often with all three, or more of these devices. With so many digital devices to carry around, it is not surprising that there are still a few computer accessories that are essential for the efficient running of your day to day life.

Considering how mobile you have become, there are certain computer accessories that make life a lot easier. Jumia, the online store you can trust, shares a checklist of the most necessary computer related items that will make your life easy.A memory card

This goes without saying: you will never have enough memory on your devices. Luckily, most digital devices like phones, cameras and tablets have SD card expansion slots. Memory cards range in capacity anywhere from 4 to 64GB’s, so you will never run short of memory if you are prepared. Always keep a spare memory card handy.

A portable USB hub

There are times you may need an extra USB port on your Tablet or notebook. Running out of USB ports is a common problem; however, it can easily be solved with a portable USB Hub. The portable USB Hub will ensure that you can add a number of additional devices to your Laptop, PC or other devices.

Flash drive

Leaving home without a flash drive these days is like leaving home without your keys. A flash drive is essential for carrying extra files or for transferring information from one device to another. Keep one handy for emergencies.

Car charger

In today’s world we are always on the go; running out of power between meetings and the office is always a strong possibility. Power for your devices is usually at a premium and a car charger for your devices is essential.

Surge protector

Having your device blow up in your hands can lead to a serious crisis. So, when you are charging your devices, you cannot always be sure of the quality of the electricity you are getting and a surge protector becomes essential, especially if you are charging them away from home.

