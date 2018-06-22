Apply For Germany Foreign Students Scholarships in Architecture – DAAD

German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is awarding scholarships to foreign students to undertake a masters in the field of Architecture. The DAAD hopes to give international students the chance to study a postgraduate course in Germany. Through this scholarship, there will be an exchange of experience for all foreign students.

Study Level

The scholarships are available for Masters study.Study Course

Scholarship is available in the field of Architecture

Scholarship Value

Monthly stipend of 750 EUR

Travel allowance

Study allowance

Health Insurance

The following benefits will be based on certain conditions

Monthly rent subsidy

Allowance for accompanying family members, paid monthly

DAAD also pay for German language learning

Eligibility for the Foreign students scholarship in Architecture

The scholarship is for foreign students who have achieved an undergraduate degree in the areas of Architecture, Urban Planning, Interior Design, Landscape Planning, Urban Development , Regional Planning, Landscape Architecture, Monument Conservation etc. It is only for design and planning in architecture and not history of architecture. Your university degree should not be more than 6 years prior to the application deadline. Applicants who have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months prior to the deadline are not eligible to apply. All applicants should meet the language requirements of the course and university they have applied.

Application Documents

Uploaded the following documents to the DAAD online portal

Online application form

Curriculum vitae (CV) in tabular form

Personal statement

University certificates

Transcripts

Proof of proficiency in German language (if course is taught in German)

Proof of proficiency in English language

Other relevant documents

Submit the following documents by post

A list of work samples i.e designs and plans (Please don’t send the work samples into the DAAD online portal)

Print and submit the cover sheet of the online application

A recommendation or reference letter from your formal professor / university teacher

How to Apply

Apply for a course in architecture in any German University. Then apply to the DAAD online application portal and submit the require documents. After the application, print the cover sheet and add it to the documents to be submitted by post to the below address.

“DAAD

Section ST21 – Central Eastern Europe, Southeastern Europe, Turkey

Kennedyallee 50

53175 Bonn”

Deadline

30th September, 2018

SCHOLARSHIP LINK

