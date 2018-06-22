Apply For Germany Foreign Students Scholarships in Architecture – DAAD
German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is awarding scholarships to foreign students to undertake a masters in the field of Architecture. The DAAD hopes to give international students the chance to study a postgraduate course in Germany. Through this scholarship, there will be an exchange of experience for all foreign students.
Study Level
The scholarships are available for Masters study.Study Course
Scholarship is available in the field of Architecture
Scholarship Value
- Monthly stipend of 750 EUR
- Travel allowance
- Study allowance
- Health Insurance
The following benefits will be based on certain conditions
- Monthly rent subsidy
- Allowance for accompanying family members, paid monthly
- DAAD also pay for German language learning
Eligibility for the Foreign students scholarship in Architecture
- The scholarship is for foreign students who have achieved an undergraduate degree in the areas of Architecture, Urban Planning, Interior Design, Landscape Planning, Urban Development , Regional Planning, Landscape Architecture, Monument Conservation etc.
- It is only for design and planning in architecture and not history of architecture.
- Your university degree should not be more than 6 years prior to the application deadline.
- Applicants who have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months prior to the deadline are not eligible to apply.
- All applicants should meet the language requirements of the course and university they have applied.
Application Documents
Uploaded the following documents to the DAAD online portal
- Online application form
- Curriculum vitae (CV) in tabular form
- Personal statement
- University certificates
- Transcripts
- Proof of proficiency in German language (if course is taught in German)
- Proof of proficiency in English language
- Other relevant documents
Submit the following documents by post
- A list of work samples i.e designs and plans (Please don’t send the work samples into the DAAD online portal)
- Print and submit the cover sheet of the online application
- A recommendation or reference letter from your formal professor / university teacher
How to Apply
Apply for a course in architecture in any German University. Then apply to the DAAD online application portal and submit the require documents. After the application, print the cover sheet and add it to the documents to be submitted by post to the below address.
“DAAD
Section ST21 – Central Eastern Europe, Southeastern Europe, Turkey
Kennedyallee 50
53175 Bonn”
Deadline
30th September, 2018
