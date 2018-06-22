Air Force ROTC Scholarships For USA Students – APPLY NOW

The U.S air force are cuurently inviting application for its Air Force ROTC Scholarships. Air Force ROTC offers a variety of scholarships that will help relieve the financial burden of your college education. That way, you can focus on preparing for your future.

WHAT IS AIR FORCE ROTC?

Air Force ROTC is a college program offered at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the U.S. It prepares you to become an Air Force Officer while earning a college degree. And it gives you the opportunity to get the tuition money you need. But more than that—it’s a challenge, a head start on a lifetime of success, within the Air Force and in everything you choose to do.

In Air Force ROTC, you’ll make the most of your college experience. You’ll hone your time-management skills, analytical skills and physical fitness. It won’t be easy. But if you’re up to the challenge, the rewards will last a lifetime.

ABOUT THE SPONSOR | ROTC MEANING

The ROTC is a military organization that trains people to become officers in the armed forces, so that they are ready to join a military operation if they are needed. ROTC is an abbreviation for ‘Reserve Officers Training Corps.’

It is a training programme for university students, graduates of which become commissioned officers in one of the armed forces.

DO YOU KNOW???

In 2010, ROTC graduates constituted 38.5 percent of newly commissioned U.S. Army officers, 1.8 percent of newly commissioned U.S. Marine Corps officers (through NROTC), 16.7 percent of newly commissioned U.S. Navy officers and 38.1 percent of newly commissioned U.S. Air Force officers, for a combined 30 percent of all active duty officers in the Department of Defense commissioned that year.

Under this ROTC, a student may receive a competitive, merit-based scholarship covering all or part of college tuition, textbooks and lab fees, in return for an obligation of active military service after graduation.

ROTC students attend college like other students, but also receive basic military training and officer training for their chosen branch of service through the ROTC unit at or nearby the college. The students participate in regular drills during the school year and extended training activities during the summer.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE AIR FORCE ROTC SCHOLARSHIP

Air Force ROTC scholarships cover your tuition and most lab fees. Also, you’ll receive an annual textbook allowance and up to a $500 spending cash monthly stipend. A variety of full and partial scholarships are available, and certain scholarships have specific requirements.

AIR FORCE ROTC SCHOLARSHIP SCHOLARSHIP TYPES

There are three types of high school scholarships.

TYPE 1:

In this type of scholarship you will Pays full (100 percent) college tuition and authorized fees at any public or private institution with an Air Force ROTC detachment. Type 1 selectees will also receive a monthly living expense stipend and an annual book stipend.

TYPE 2:

Here , you will Pays up to $18,000 per year in college tuition and authorized fees at any public or private institution with an Air Force ROTC detachment. Scholarship payment is further capped at up to $9,000 per semester or up to $6,000 per quarter. Type 2 selectees will also receive a monthly living expense stipend and an annual book stipend.

Note: At schools where tuition and authorized fees are over the scholarship cap, students are liable for the difference—even if the tuition is below the cap when the student starts at the school but then increases above the cap during the student’s academic program.

TYPE 7:

Lastly ,here you will Pays full (100 percent) college tuition and authorized fees (capped at the in-state tuition rate) at a public institution with an Air Force ROTC detachment. Type 7 selectees will also receive a monthly living expense stipend and an annual book stipend.

Note: Type 7 selectees must attend a school where he/she qualifies for the in-state tuition rate.

Type 7 selectees must not attend a higher-cost institution and pay the difference. If annual tuition and fees increase after the scholarship has been awarded due to inflation, AFROTC will continue to pay the full in-state amount.

Type 7 selectees who choose to attend an out-of-state public institution or a private school can convert their scholarship to a Type 2 for a three-year academic term.

LEVEL / FIELD OF STUDY

This scholarship is open to college students who want to attain an air force school to study any course of choice.

HOST NATIONALITY:

This scholarship is to be taken in U.S.A

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

The scholarship is available to all U.S citizens

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS

Each academic year, scholarship recipients receive stipends to cover living and book expenses. The chart below provides a list of the current stipend entitlements based on the student’s status.

STIPEND ENTITLEMENTS Student Status Monthly Living Expense Stipend Annual Book Stipend Freshman (AS100) $300 $600 Sophomore (AS200) $350 $600 Junior (AS300) $450 $600 Senior (AS400) $500 $600 Note: Three-year scholarship recipients will not begin to receive scholarship stipends or have their tuition and fees payments covered until the beginning of their sophomore year.

All high school scholarship recipients are authorized to have their travel expenses covered from their home to their Air Force ROTC detachment’s college or university where the student intends to enroll. Scholarship recipients will receive reimbursement approximately 30 days after the start of school.

THE AIR FORCE ROTC SCHOLARSHIP ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible for scholarship consideration, you must achieve an SAT composite of 1240 or ACT composite of 26. Applicant must also attain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. There are no waivers or exceptions to the SAT/ACT or GPA requirements. We now ONLY accept ACT/SAT scores electronically through the ACT or SAT agency using AFROTC Test Code 0548.

The following table provides some information to indicate whether or not you think you will be academically competitive for an AFROTC scholarship. This is last year’s average select rate winners:

Scholarship Types Data Type 1 Type 2 Type 7 SAT* 1356 1362 1304 ACT 31.2 31.1 29.6 GPA 3.83 3.83 3.76

​*SAT data represents the test scoring system prior to March 2017.

CIVIL INVOLVEMENTS AND DRUG USE DISCLOSURE

AFROTC policy is to withdraw the scholarship offer to High School Scholarship Program (HSSP) winners who failed to disclose all civil involvements and drug or alcohol abuse that occurred prior to the HSSP interview.

These scholarships are considered to be obtained under fraudulent circumstances since the student failed to obtain the required waiver.

AFROTC policy is to withdraw scholarship offers to students who use illegal drugs after being briefed on the Air Force drug and alcohol policy during the interview.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Before you are eligible for the scholarship interview, you must complete the Physical Fitness Assessment (which consists of three events: crunches, push-ups and a 1.5-mile run) and submit the Letter of Certification. If you are offered an Air Force ROTC scholarship, you must pass the Physical Fitness Test before the end of your first semester of college.

SCHOLARSHIP INTERVIEW

Once you meet the academic and general requirements, you are considered an eligible applicant. You will be contacted by the nearest Air Force unit to set up a personal interview.

To be eligible for the scholarship interview, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a United States citizen or be able to obtain citizenship by the last day of the first term of your freshman year (for four-year offers) or the first term of your sophomore year (for three-year offers). Activation cannot occur prior to obtaining citizenship. Also, if you receive a scholarship and possess dual citizenship, you cannot activate a scholarship or be contracted until you renounce your non-U.S. citizenship.

Graduate from a high school or have an equivalent certificate.

Be 17 years old prior to scholarship activation.

Be under 31 years old as of December 31 of the year you will be commissioned.

You cannot be enrolled full time at a college or university (except for joint high school/college programs).

If you are the sole provider for another person (e.g., single parent, guardian for younger sibling, etc.), please contact the nearest Air Force ROTC detachment admissions representative for dependent care plan information.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

When selecting a college or university, applicants and families are encouraged to consider their own ability to pay tuition. Although the applicant may have received a scholarship offer, there may be a delay in activation due to various reasons—for example, a delay in medical qualification by the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board (DODMERB).

If there is a delay in activation that extends beyond the start date of the first term of a scholarship offer, the designee is normally responsible for that term’s tuition. Depending on the reason for the delay, the offer may be withdrawn.

Once a scholarship has been activated, if the student fails to maintain academic or military retention standards, his/her scholarship benefits may be suspended or terminated. As a result, the student will be responsible for a term or more of tuition and fees.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE AIR FORCE ROTC SCHOLARSHIP | APPLICATION PROCESS

The high school scholarship application process consists of several steps:

Submit your online application after July 6, 2018. After you complete the online application, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to download, electronically complete and submit/upload the following forms, which must be uploaded by January 31, 2019, at midnight CST. Counselor Certification/Copy of Transcript (unofficial or official copy with ninth–11th grades only) Download, print and submit the form to your counselor for review/approval and request a copy of your transcript (may be unofficial or official copy with ninth–11th grades only. DO NOT wait for your 12th-grade grades as they are not considered.). Scan and upload signed counselor certification form and signed transcript. These forms are required in order to maintain your eligibility. Faxed copies WILL NOT be accepted.

Extracurricular Activity Sheet Please complete and submit the form online after completing your scholarship application. Faxed copies WILL NOT be accepted.

Physical Fitness Test Print a copy of the Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) work sheet. Take the work sheet with you when you complete your fitness assessment. Have the examiner fill in all of the information on the form and make sure he/she signs and dates the form. After you have completed the PFA, use the work sheet (filled out by your examiner) to enter your results electronically in the fields provided. You will also need to scan/upload the completed and signed PFA form. Faxed copies WILL NOT be accepted. NOTE: We will not accept any PFA scores/test from any other branch of service to include the United States Air Force Academy. Also, if you live in an area where the weather is bad in the winter, please do not wait until the deadline is approaching to take the test. There will be no exceptions made for extending the deadline due to inclement weather.

SAT and/or ACT scores and GPA must be submitted by January 31, 2019. Below are some helpful guidelines: To be eligible for scholarship consideration, you must achieve an SAT composite of 1240 or ACT composite of 26. Applicant must also attain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. There are no waivers or exceptions to the SAT/ACT or GPA requirements. We now ONLY accept ACT/SAT scores electronically through the ACT or SAT agency using AFROTC Test Code 0548. You must also enter your GPA electronically in the fields provided.



When you have completed all the steps above and have met all qualifications, a local AFROTC detachment will contact you to schedule an interview with an Air Force Officer. Then, a selection board made up of senior Air Force Officers will evaluate your record and interview to determine whether or not you will be offered a scholarship. They are considering your overall potential and the “whole person” concept, specifically evaluating the following criteria:

Leadership and work experience

Extracurricular activities

Results from your personal interview

Questionnaire results

Academic scores

If you do not receive a scholarship offer, you can still take Air Force ROTC classes your freshman year. If you receive a scholarship offer and decide to accept it, you will need to complete a medical exam and meet our physical requirements. Then you will receive further guidance from your Air Force ROTC detachment for the fall term.

SCHOLARSHIP STATUS

Air Force ROTC will contact you periodically about your status, and you can track your application status online. After you submit your application, you will be notified via email of your eligibility status. If you have not heard anything within six weeks, it is your responsibility to contact Air Force ROTC.

It is critical that your current mailing address, email address and telephone number are accurate. For changes to your name, social security number, address or telephone number, call Air Force ROTC program at 866-423-7682.

STAYING ELIGIBLE

After you’re selected, you must maintain a Term GPA and CGPA of 2.5 or higher to activate it. Four-year HSSP selectees activating in the fall term of the freshman year are exempt from this requirement. Keep in mind that summer terms, while not funded, will be used in calculating Term GPA and CGPA for scholarship eligibility.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to be medically certified before your scholarship benefits can begin. The Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board (DODMERB) will send you complete instructions. If you have a medical question, DODMERB is your only official source. Contact them at 719-333-3562.

WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATION

You may withdraw your application at any time. Just send an email to the High School Scholarship Program Selections Section at AFROTC.collegescholarshipprogram@us.af.mil.

You may apply for any other officer training program, but once you enroll in another program, you will be removed from Air Force ROTC scholarship consideration. Other officer training programs include:

U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Military Academy

U.S. Naval Academy

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Army ROTC Scholarship Program

Naval ROTC Scholarship Program

Marine Platoon Leaders Course

If you enroll in another program, notify the High School Scholarship Program Section immediately. Your failure to do this may cause permanent ineligibility for Air Force ROTC scholarships. If you choose to leave the other officer training program, you may apply for one of Air Force ROTC scholarships of fewer than four years if a waiver is granted.

