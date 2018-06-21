Intel Boss Resigns After Relationship With Employee Was Exposed

Intel boss Brian Krzanich is the latest Silicon Valley strongman to lose his job after his relationship with an Intel employee was exposed!

The California based company (Intel) is America’s biggest chip company and has over 100,000 employees. According to the company’s policy, any manager who has a relationship with an employee either directly or indirectly automatically violates the company’s code of conduct.

Not only did the 58 year old step down as CEO, he has also left the board of directors. “An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers,” the company said in a statement. “Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel’s values and adhere to the company’s code of conduct, the Board has accepted Mr. Krzanich’s resignation.

Mr Krzanich joined the company in 1982 and worked his way up to the highest level when he was appointed CEO by the board in 2013 and has been one of the most successful CEO in the company’s history as Intel’s share doubled during his tenure as a result of his innovative thinking. He led Intel’s transformation from a PC-centric to a data-focused company, although no one knows the mystery woman involved in the scandal, CEO Krzanich has been forced to resign and the company’s shares has suffered a 1.8% loss. Meanwhile, the board has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim CEO and said it has begun a search for a permanent CEO.

Do you think the decision of the board was too harsh considering that he did a very good job as CEO of Intel ? Tell us in the comment section.

