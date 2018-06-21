Five Foods To Eat When You Are Constipated

Chances are you’ve experienced constipation at one point or another. If the problem is more than occasional or includes severe pain or bleeding, it’s important to check it with your doctor, as these symptoms can be a sign of a more serious digestive disorder. But in most cases, constipation is just a sign that your diet needs more fibre and likely fluid as well.

Watermelon

Watermelon doesn’t have a lot of fibre, but it’s 92% water, and that can encourage a bowel movement. It’s also full of nutrients, with antioxidants that help protect your cells, as well as vitamins A, B, and C, which helps shield you from Ultraviolet rays.Popcorn

Popcorn is a great low-calorie way to get more fibre in your diet. So, it’s not just a perfect movie food, it can be a healthy snack any time, as long as it does not contain too much salt and butter.

Pears

This sweet fruit is packed with vitamins and antioxidants, and it has a lot of fibre and water, which can help with constipation. One pear has only about 60 calories.

Water

This is one of the simplest things to do to deal with constipation. So, when you are constipated, endeavour to down several cups of water and this can help get you back on track.

Wheat bread

If you want to keep constipation at bay, the bread you eat should be made from 100 per cent whole grains or wheat. Whole-grain pieces of bread are low in fat and high in dietary fibre which can relieve constipation.

