TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship for Africans at Top-10 leading Business Schools in World, 2018

The TY Danjuma Foundation is inviting applications for MBA Scholarship for African students at the top-10 leading Business Schools in the world.

The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is intended to provide additional financial support to help African students bridge some of the financial burden attached to taking on MBA programmes, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for these programmes.In December 2008, the TY Danjuma Foundation was created in Nigeria. The foundation’s principal aims are to provide durable advantages through the implementation of development programs. For Danjuma, the idea of setting up a foundation came when he turned 70, after he had done some research and discovered that the concept of foundations dated back to the Ottoman Empire, when wealthy individuals set up philanthropic organisations to give back to the community.

Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: July 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded in the field of Business Administration.

Scholarship Award:The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is intended to provide additional financial support to help African students bridge some of the financial burden attached to taking on MBA programmes, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for these programmes.

Nationality: African students are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships:Launched in 2011, The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship aims to help up to seven students a year.

Scholarship can be taken at the top-10 leading Business Schools in the world. The Financial Times MBA Global Ranking for 2018 lists the top ten schools as; Stanford Graduate School of Business, INSEAD, University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, London Business School, Harvard Business School, University of Chicago: Booth, Columbia Business School, Ceibs, MIT: Sloan, and University of California at Berkeley: Haas.

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: African students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must have met the following criteria:

All successful African MBA applicants to the top ten Business Schools (as ranked by the Financial Times) are eligible to receive The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship regardless of domicile. The grant is awarded to successful candidates prior to the annual intake for that Business School. The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is intended to provide additional financial support to help African students bridge some of the financial burden attached to taking on MBA programmes, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for these programmes.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Eligible students should email mba-at-tyd-fo.co.uk sending the following information between 1 May and 31 July 2018:

Full Name

Nationality

Full contact details

Name of Business School where you have been accepted onto their MBA Programme

Year of enrolment at the Business School

Copy of offer letter from the Business School

Copy of your CV

Copy of your budget and funding shortfall (include all scholarship and loans information). Note, the TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is to help support by providing additional financial aid, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for the MBA.

