Melbourne Chancellor’s Scholarships for International Students in Australia, 2018

The University of Melbourne is inviting applications for Melbourne Chancellor’s Scholarships. This scholarship is awarded to talented undergraduate students in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement during their Australian Year 12 or International Baccalaureate (IB) undertaken in Australia.

The University of Melbourne is a public research university located in Melbourne, Australia. Founded in 1853, it is Australia’s second oldest university and the oldest in Victoria.English is the language of instruction and assessment across the University of Melbourne. Students must meet the English language requirements of the University to be eligible for a place.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: Open

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of Arts, Biomedicine, Commerce, Design, Music and Science.

Scholarship Award: 50% fee remission

Nationalities: Scholarships are open to international students.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Australia

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Scholarships are open to international students.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship, you need to:

Be a citizen of a country other than Australia

Have completed Australian Year Twelve or International Baccalaureate in Australia

Have applied for a University of Melbourne undergraduate course via VTAC for commencement in the year following completion of Australian Year Twelve or International Baccalaureate

Not have previously undertaken any tertiary studies (excluding extension studies completed as part of a Year 12 program).

English Language Requirements: English is the language of instruction and assessment across the University of Melbourne. Students must meet the English language requirements of the University to be eligible for a place.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Eligible students who have applied for admission to the University via VTAC will be automatically considered for the Melbourne Chancellor’s Scholarship.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)