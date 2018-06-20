Master of International Hospitality Management Scholarships in Australia, 2018
Applications are invited for Master of International Hospitality Management Scholarships at the Le Cordon Bleu. Scholarships are designed for undergraduates or applicants with 4 years of relevant business or hospitality experience & expertise at management level.
Le Cordon Bleu is a hospitality education institution, with 23 schools on five continents. Its education focus is on hospitality management, culinary arts, and gastronomy.The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.
Scholarship Description:
Application Deadline: June 30, 2018 for August intake
Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing Master of International Hospitality Management or Graduate Certificate/Graduate Diploma.
Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.
Scholarship Award: Le Cordon Bleu offers tuition fee reduction valued at $5,000
Nationality: Scholarships are open to Australian students.
Number of Scholarships: Not Known
Scholarship can be taken in Australia
Eligibility for the Scholarship:
Entrance Requirements:
Age:18
Undergraduate degree or four (4) years relevant business or hospitality experience and expertise at a management level
English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.
Application Procedure:
How to Apply:
Scholarship Application form, Le Cordon Bleu Application Form and supporting documents should be sent via post.
