Master of Data Science Entry Scholarships for International Students in Australia, 2018

The University of Sydney is offering scholarships for international students for 2019 intake. Scholarships are available for high achieving candidates commencing in the Masters of Data Science (MDS) degree programme.

The University of Sydney is an Australian public research university in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1850, it was Australia’s first university and is regarded as one of the world’s leading universities.If English is not your first language you will need to meet the university’s English language requirements for postgraduate courses.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: June 24, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing Masters of Data Science (MDS) degree program.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of Data Science.

Scholarship Award: The scholarship is valued at $6,000 and is tenable for one year only.

Nationality: Scholarships are open to citizens of all nationalities.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Australia

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements:

Applicants must have an unconditional offer of admission for the Masters of Data Science within the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technologies at the University of Sydney.

Applicants must be a graduate of a quantitative degree program. A quantitative program includes Data Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Physics, Economics and Finance or other disciplines that are deemed quantitative by the relevant School Academic Director. As a guideline, the curriculum of a quantitative discipline should include a minimum of 12 credit points of mathematics or statistics at the tertiary level.

Applicants must have achieved a minimum distinction average (equivalent to 75 at the University of Sydney) in their undergraduate studies. If an applicant has completed postgraduate studies in addition to an undergraduate program, they must have a distinction average in both programs, unless the undergraduate degree is unrelated to quantitative studies.

Students who have already commenced their studies in one of the above-named programs in the Faculty or that transfer into one of those programs from another postgraduate program are not eligible.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

