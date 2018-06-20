Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship in Ghana and Nigeria, 2018-2019

Applications are invited for Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship for undergraduate students to study at Ashesi University in Ghana and at Covenant University in Nigeria.

Through their partners, Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship will provide comprehensive scholarships to select high achieving students, from under resourced backgrounds, a full education that will provide them with the necessary skills for a dynamic and innovation-driven career.Founded in 2004, the Jim Ovia Foundation is committed to investing in Nigerian youths’ unlimited and untapped potential as the key to their socioeconomic growth to enhance the standard of living of the society and increase human efficiency. Through its various programmes, the Jim Ovia Foundation aims to equip the youths by increasing their knowledge base and skills with education and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: June 28, 2018

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to learn any of the courses offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: The Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship will provide the following benefits:

Comprehensive Scholarships: the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship will provide tuition, room and board for undergraduate study.

Career Support and Opportunities: Scholarship recipients will receive career counselling and support while still students and also after graduation.

AAI Global Alumni Network: Recipients of the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship will graduate into one of the most prestigious alumni networks. AAI Alumni include prominent leaders in many sectors around Africa and the Globe and includes two sitting Presidents. Scholarship recipients will be connected to this network for potential opportunities, mentorship and the ability to collectively continue towards developing the continent.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken at Ashesi University in Ghana and at Covenant University in Nigeria

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: African students are eligible to apply:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: Students must also meet the following requirements:

Must be a citizen of an African country, residing in Africa

Exhibit strong academic record and penchant for high-achievement

Demonstrate a Financial Need

Present an active record of youth leadership within his/her community

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: To be considered for the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship at Ashesi University, students must complete the application process, including submission of a General Scholarship Form.

To be considered for the Jim Ovia Foundation Leaders Scholarship at Covenant University, students must complete the application process for admission.

