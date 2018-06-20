Items To Disinfect In Your Hotel Room – Must Read

Hotels are meant for public use. The rooms are not the exclusive reserve of a single person. Hence, all kinds of individuals must have checked in and checked out of the room you are allocated. As such, the room is susceptible to all kinds of bacteria and germs regardless of the fact that the room is intermittently cleaned. It’s therefore reasonable that you should degerm or disinfect your hotel room. The question now is what items will you disinfect? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, discuss some of these items.

The TV remote

TV remotes in hotel rooms delivered the highest bacteria count. This is due to the fact that nearly every guest uses it. Some may use the restroom without washing their hands and go straight to using the remote. How should you disinfect? Bring some antibacterial wipes with you and wipe down the remote thoroughly. Some hotels now even provide bacterial wipes as a courtesy.Hotel phones

Hotel phones are another item that should be wiped down with disinfectant because people use them a lot. So, before you pick up the phone to order room service, be sure to wipe down every surface of the phone, and pay careful attention to the area of the phone you speak into, have on your ear and the part that you hold on to.

The bedside table

Nightstands are known for harbouring bacteria. That’s because anything and everything gets put on a nightstand. It’s therefore, a good call to wipe down the entire surface of the bedside table or nightstand before you sleep.

The toilet seat

Even though the toilet is regularly cleaned by housekeepers, it may not have been properly disinfected. To stay on the safe side, make sure to wipe down the toilet seat. If nothing else, it will give you peace of mind.

Doorknob

Anyone who has ever stayed in your hotel room has touched the doorknob. Service people, managers, carpet repair technicians, cable repair technicians—they’ve all touched the doorknobs at one time or another as they have worked on keeping your hotel room in its best shape. The doorknob should be wiped down without fail, at all costs.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)