Global Excellence Scholarships for International Students at University of Minnesota in USA, 2019

The University of Minnesota is offering Global Excellence Scholarships for first-year undergraduate students admitted for fall 2019. These scholarships cover either the full difference or half the difference between resident and non-resident tuition rates.The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities is a public research university in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

If your native language is not English, an official report of an English proficiency test score is required. Official test scores must be sent directly to the University of Minnesota by the testing agency.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: November 1, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: These scholarships cover either the full difference or half the difference between resident and non-resident tuition rates.

Nationalities: Scholarships are open to international students.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Scholarships are open to international students.

Entrance Requirements: Students must be on an F-1 or J-1 student visa to be eligible to receive International Student Funding,

English Language Requirements: If your native language is not English, an official report of an English proficiency test score is required. Official test scores must be sent directly to the University of Minnesota by the testing agency.

Application Procedure:

A complete international freshman admission application includes the items listed below.

Completed Application for Admission

Secondary school transcript from each secondary school/high school attended

English proficiency test scores

How to Apply:

There is no separate scholarship application available; undergraduate students are automatically considered for the GES based on an overall assessment of their on-time application for admission into the University of Minnesota. All awards are made at the time of admission, so continuing students who were not initially awarded are not eligible to Apply. Online Application & Scholarship Link

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)