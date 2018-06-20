Fidelity Bank Launches New Payment Solution

Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has launched an innovative solution designed primarily to allow customers send money and pay bills using their phone keyboards without recourse to the online banking platform installed on their mobile devices.The solution known as Flashkey is a ground-breaking initiative; a first its kind in the Nigerian banking industry that is designed to enable customers and members of the banking public initiate payments and effect transfers using their phone keyboard in an easy and convenient manner.

Fidelity Bank’s chief executive officer, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said, “We are constantly innovating to better serve our customers and the banking public. Flashkey allows carry out transactions whilst on any social media platforms.

“That is not all, using this product, you can at the same time generate and deliver instant message notifications to the fund recipients.

“It does not matter if you are chatting, sending a mail, or browsing on your phone, this solution ensures that you do a transaction in a flash without having to log into your online banking app.”

Customers only need to follow a simple process to activate the solution explained the bank’s divisional head, e-Banking , Mrs. Ifeoma Onibuje.- Leadership

