Electrical and Electronic Engineering Undergraduate Scholarships in UK, 2018

The University of Nottingham is offering undergraduate scholarships for UK and EU students. These scholarships are open to students entering courses within the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 2018.

The University of Nottingham is a public research university in Nottingham, United Kingdom. It was founded as University College Nottingham in 1881 and was granted a Royal Charter in 1948.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: October 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Scholarship Award: Scholarships of £3,000 will be awarded in recognition of continuing academic excellence to students starting on an undergraduate honours degree programme (BEng or MEng) within Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 2018. £1,000 of the scholarship will be paid on entry and £2,000 will be paid after the summer exams in July 2019 to students who achieve a 70% average in the first year.

Nationalities: Scholarships are available for UK and EU students.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: Students must:

Attain A-level grades of A*AA or above in the subjects which count towards your offer. For excluded subjects, please see the advertised admissions criteria on our website. Equivalent performance in alternative qualifications such as IB, BTEC will also be considered

Progress from the University of Nottingham Foundation Year with an average of 80%\

Only open to Home/EU students who apply through UCAS and firmly accept their place at the University of Nottingham.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

To apply for this scholarship you must contact the email address below, stating your student ID number, before 31 October 2018.

