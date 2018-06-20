Apply For Staffordshire University Scholarships for Commonwealth Students in UK, 2018

The Staffordshire University is offering prestigious scholarships for Commonwealth students. These scholarships are available for new recruits to the MA International Relations and MA International Policy and Diplomacy.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission aims to contribute to the UK’s international development and wider overseas interests. Candidates are selected on the basis of merit and their potential to contribute to the needs of their home countries.Staffordshire University is a university in Staffordshire, England. It has one main campus based in the city of Stoke-on-Trent and three other campuses; in Stafford, Lichfield and Shrewsbury.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: June 20, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for new recruits to the MA programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of International Relations and International Policyand Diplomacy.

Scholarship Award: The scholarships, which cover tuition fees and provide an additional £1,500 for resources such as laptops or books, are available until 20 June to candidates who receive a firm acceptance offer from Staffordshire University.

Nationalities: Applicants must be from one the eligible Commonwealth countries below: Bangladesh, Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guyana, India, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu and Zambia.

Number of Scholarships: The University has secured five Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Applicants must be from one the eligible Commonwealth countries below: Bangladesh, Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guyana, India, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu and Zambia.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must apply to either the MA International Relations or MA International Policy and Diplomacy at Staffordshire University then apply for a scholarship via the Commonwealth website before 20 June.

English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Staffordshire University Scholarships

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Applicants must apply to either the MA International Relations or MA International Policy and Diplomacy at Staffordshire University then apply for a scholarship via the Commonwealth website before 20 June.

(Visited 7 times, 3 visits today)