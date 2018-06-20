Apply For Host Scholarships for Idexlyon Certified Master’s Programs in France, 2018-2019

The University of Lyon is currently accepting applications for Host Scholarships for Idexlyon Certified Master’s Programs for 2018-2019 academic year. Candidates must be international students.

The University of Lyon is an academic site of excellence with a global vocation. Labeled IDEX in 2017, it is located in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in the Lyon Saint-Etienne basin.Scholarship Description:

Applications Deadline: September 15, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Idexlyon Certified Master’s Programs :

Master’s in Biology: Biosciences course Master’s in Cancer Master’s in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Master’s in Material Science: Science and Innovation course Master’s in Molecular and Cellular Biology: The Fundamentals of Infectious Diseases course Master’s in European and International studies: AlterEurope course (The European Union and its neighbors) Master’s in Cities and Urban Environments: Political and Strategic Alternatives for Cities and Metropolitan Areas (Altervilles). Master’s in Acoustics Master’s in Economic Analysis and Policy Master’s in BEE-CAP: Biodiversity, Ecology and Evolution; Concepts, Applications and Practices Master’s in Basic Computer Science Master’s in Mathematics and Applications: Advanced Mathematics course Master’s in Medieval worlds – History, archeology, literature of the Christian worlds and Medieval Muslim (MC2M) Master’s in History, Civilization and Heritage: METIS (Management, Conservation, and Rehabilitation of Tangible, Intangible and Intermingled Modern Heritage) course Master’s in Computer Science: International Machine Learning and Data Mining Master’s course Master’s in Ancient Worlds: Archeology, Ancient History and Ancient Languages, Literature and Civilizations (LLCA) course Master’s in Earth Science, Planetology and the Environment Master’s in Optics Image Vision Multimedia Master’s in Water science, COGEVAL’EAU and IREMIR course

Scholarship Award: 10-month scholarship for 800 euros per month.

Nationality: Candidates must be international students.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken in France

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Candidates must be international students.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

The scholarships will be awarded to international candidates based on academic criteria.

1st year Master’s candidates (M1 – Master 1). Level of study: candidates must provide proof of an undergraduate degree or equivalent diploma/level recognized by the institutions offering the Master’s programs. They must have obtained this previous diploma from an international institution.

2nd year Master’s candidates (M2- Master 2). Level of study: candidates must provide proof of a Master 1 or equivalent diploma recognized by the institutions offering the Master’s programs. Students who are already receiving host scholarships for the 1st year of an IDEXLYON certified master’s program may apply for a fellowship for 2018/2019. NB! The scholarship is not automatically renewed from M1 to M2.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: For further information, please contact the person in charge of the Master’s program.

