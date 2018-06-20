Apply for ASTRO 3D Scholarship at Curtin University in Australia, 2018

The Curtin University is pleased to offer ASTRO 3D Scholarship for Australian and international students. Scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in or accepted to enrol in a Higher Degree by Research as a full-time student at Curtin.

Curtin University (formerly known as Curtin University of Technology and Western Australian Institute of Technology) is an Australian public research university based in Bentley and Perth, Western Australia.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: July 13, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing postgraduate research programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded within the faculty of Engineering and Science.

Scholarship Award:

A stipend to support 3 years of PhD study (current rate AUD27,082, tax free, and is indexed annually)

Limited travel funding

Nationalities: Scholarships are open to Australian and international students.

Number of Scholarships: There is only one scholarship available.

Scholarship can be taken in Australia

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Scholarships are open to Australian and international students.

Entrance Requirements:

Have completed four years of higher education studies at a high level of achievement.

Hold or expect to obtain, First Class Honours or equivalent results.

Be enrolled in or accepted to enrol in a Higher Degree by Research as a full-time student at Curtin.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

To apply for this position, please send the following to the relevant project supervisor:

Cover letter

Curriculum vitae (CV)

Brief description of your previous research and research interests

Full academic transcript

Details of three (3) referees who may be contacted.

