African Union Master and Doctoral Scholarships for African Students in China, 2018/2019

The Government of the People’s Republic of China is inviting applications for master scholarships for the students of African countries. The scholarships are intended for studies leading to the award of master and doctoral degrees at Universities in the People’s Republic of China.

tenable at Universities in the People's Republic of China. Students from African countries are eligible to apply.



Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: June 29, 2018

Course Level: The scholarships are intended for studies leading to the award of Master’s and Doctoral Degrees

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to pursue the following programme:

Master degree programme: Public Policy, Public Administration of National Development, Public Administration, Public Administration in International Development and Governance, Public Administration, Chinese Economy, Management of Rural Development and Management Studies, Public Health, International Communication, Transportation Engineering of Railway Operation and Management, Transportation Engineering, Professional Accounting Program, Auditing, Program in Environmental Management and Sustainable Development, Information and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrification & Information Technology in Rail Transit, International Law and Chinese Law, Public Diplomacy, International Relations.

Doctoral Degree programme: Theoretical Economics in National Development

Nationality: Students from African countries are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken in China

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Students from African countries are eligible to apply:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

The scholarships are open to all qualified African Nationals who meet the admission requirements set forth below. The Language of Instruction will be in English.

Candidates with potential, motivation and desire to play transformative leadership roles in Africa are particularly encouraged to apply. Admission Requirements Candidates applying must satisfy the following requirements:

Undergraduate degree from a recognized university, with at least a second class upper division or its equivalent, in a relevant field. For Doctoral Candidates (Master’s degree in a relevant field is required)

Maximum age of 35 years

Fluency in the English language, as it is the teaching language Candidates may be required for a written or oral examination after pre-selection.

English Language Requirements: Fluency in the English language, as it is the teaching language Candidates may be required for a written or oral examination after pre-selection.

Africa Scholarships

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: All applicants must apply directly through the respective University website and send copies by email to Caseley Olabode Stephens StephensC-at-africa-union.org.

The Closing date for the submission of applications with all supporting documents is 29TH June 2018. Applications received after this deadline will not be considered.

Applications must be submitted with a cover letter stating motivation for applying and how the qualification will enable you to serve the continent.

Applications must also be accompanied with the following:

1) Curriculum Vitae including education, work experience and publications if any;

2) Certified copies of relevant certificates, transcripts, and personal details page of national passport (at least six-month validity) 3) Clear coloured passport size photograph (3*4)

4) Recommendations from two academic referees

5) Health Certificate.

