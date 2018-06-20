Friend are looking for how to get large internet browsing data for just a token amount? If YES is your answer please continue reading because below in this post I will show you how to get 9Mobile N200 for 1GB and 5GB for N1000 3day Plans activation code to enjoy browsing online.

The data price slash among mobile network operators in Nigeria is getting more interesting. This time 9mobile has introduced a new data plan which most subscribers seem to be attracted to, however some have complained bitterly on social media about the very short validity period.The 9mobile data plans are;

* N200 for 1GB – Valid for 3days

* 5GB for N1000 – Valid for 3days

How to subscribe for the new 9mobile data Plans;

Simply dial *929*10# to get activated.

And dial *228# for data balance.

