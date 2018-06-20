2019 BMW X5 Unveiled – Photos

Fourth generation of the BMW X family patriarch. New BMW X5 opens the next chapter in the success story of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment’s founder, of which more than 2.2 million units have been sold so far. New edition of the BMW X5 captures the imagination with clarity of design, comfortable, sporty and authoritative driving attributes and innovative equipment features.

The exterior employs a robust and clear design language that is new to BMW X models. Powerfully sculpted surfaces, precise lines. Large BMW kidney grille with a one-piece surround, eye-catching character line and dynamic roofline, rear lights have a three-dimensional form. While the interior exudes a classy and modern aura thanks to sophisticated materials, harmonious design and an innovative control concept.BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights available as an option. Light sources have a striking design; lenses spread in a distinctive X shape; signature blue colour of BMW Laser light.

The 2019 BMW X5 is the first BMW X model with optional Off-Road package. Two-axle air suspension, underguard at the front and rear, plus specific displays in the instrument cluster and Control Display. Choice of four driving modes available at the touch of a button. Ride height and the responses of BMW xDrive, DSC, the transmission and the accelerator are adjusted to give an optimum set-up for driving on sand, rock, gravel or snow.

It gets the new generation of the BMW Head-Up Display with a larger projection surface, optimised 3D graphics and additional display content.

Optional third row of seats offers two additional seats; comfortable entry and exit thanks to electrically forward-tilting second-row seats.

New options provide the interior with exceptional creature comforts: Multifunction seats with massage function, four-zone automatic climate control, heated armrests, cooled/heated cupholders in the centre console, Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge with a 23 per cent larger glass surface, Ambient Air package for interior fragrancing, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Rear-seat entertainment Professional system with 10.2-inch touchscreen display.

Telephony with wireless charging for compatible mobile phones. BMW Display Key shows vehicle status information and allows user to control vehicle functions. Innovative suite of driver assistance systems takes another step towards automated driving: Driving Assistant Professional includes further developed Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, side collision protection, evasion aid, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning.

This all new SUV also comes with complete range of services from BMW ConnectedDrive. Full connectivity between the vehicle and the customer’s digital devices via the BMW Connected personal mobility assistant. BMW Digital Key allows users to access the vehicle and start the engine using their smartphone. Hazard warning provided by connectivity with other BMW vehicles. Software upgrades “over the air”. Integration of Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business.

Model variants at launch:

BMW X5 xDrive40i: Six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Capacity: 2,998cc, output: 250 kW/340 hp at 5,500 – 6,500 rpm, max. torque: 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 5.5 seconds, top speed: 243 km/h (151 mph). Fuel consumption combined*: 8.8 – 8.5 l/100 km (32.1 – 33.2 mpg imp), CO2 emissions combined*: 200 – 193 g/km, exhaust standard: EU6d-TEMP.

BMW X5 xDrive50i: V8 petrol engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Capacity: 4,395cc, output: 340 kW/462 hp at 5,200 – 6,000 rpm, max. torque: 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) at 1,500 – 4,750 rpm. Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 4.7 seconds, top speed: 250 km/h (155 mph). Fuel consumption combined*: 11.6 l/100 km (24.4 mpg imp), CO2 emissions combined*: 264 g/km, exhaust standard: EU6d-TEMP.

BMW X5 xDrive30d: Six-cylinder in-line diesel engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Capacity: 2,993cc, output: 195 kW/265 hp at 4,000 rpm, max. torque: 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 6.5 seconds, top speed: 230 km/h (143 mph). Fuel consumption combined*: 6.8 – 6.0 l/100 km (41.5 – 47.1 mpg imp), CO2 emissions combined*: 179 – 158 g/km, exhaust standard: EU6d-TEMP.

BMW X5 M50d: Six-cylinder in-line diesel engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Capacity: 2,993cc, output: 294 kW/400 hp at 4,400 rpm, max. torque: 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) at 2,000 – 3,000 rpm. Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 5.2 seconds, top speed: 250 km/h (155 mph). Fuel consumption combined*: 7.2 – 6.8 l/100 km (39.2 – 41.5 mpg imp), CO2 emissions combined*: 190 – 179 g/km, exhaust standard: EU6d-TEMP.

