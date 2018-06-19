If you fly even a few times a year, chances are at some point you’ll have your flight delayed or cancelled. Either event can mean missed connections or disruptions to your schedule at your destination.

A cancellation can mean being stuck in an airport for hours or days while you wait for another flight. As such, if you are worried about getting to your destination on time, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, share things to do to avoid flight delay.Take non-stop flights

The more stops on your itinerary, the more opportunities for delays or cancellations you will face. This is especially true if some of your stops are in areas where unpleasant weather is common, or if you’re travelling to an airport with a poor on-time flight record.

Avoid airlines with a bad reputation for delays

Some airlines are more prone to cancellations and delays than others, for various reasons. If it’s feasible for you to avoid these airlines, you can add this strategy to your delay-avoiding arsenal.

Have alternative flights picked out and ready

If you are concerned about a flight delay, try choosing your alternative flights and having the information about them written down and easily accessible. That way, if your flight is indeed delayed, you’ll be ready to let the airline know a solution to your issue.

Fly morning routes

If you fly morning flights, you have a good chance of squeezing onto another flight later in the day. This is especially true with popular routes that feature several flights departing from your home airport on a daily basis.

Pay attention to the weather

There’s not much you can do about the weather delaying your flight, but you can try to plan your trip during times when both your origin city and your destination city tend to have fairer weather. Another smart tactic you can employ is to keep an eye on the weather reports beginning about 10 days before your trip.

