D&G Photo Of Wizkid Sold Online By Getty Images For N130k – See Photo

So After Wizkid broke the internet with His fashion Parade at D & G alongside international Models like Naomi Campbel and all, Lots of us have been looking for a ways to get more photos from the event, even though the singer shared some on his page,

And One Nigerian just spotted some of the Images from the Event been sold for N130k on Getty Images..And it causing lots of Mixed reactions, Some say why buy when you can screenshot, lol..

If care is not taken, Very soon Wizkid will been getting paid for Posting on Instagram, Like beyonce, Kim K, Ronaldo and other celebs.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)