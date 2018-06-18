YouWiN Connect 2018 Training Date For Shortlisted Applicants – Check Here

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! YouWiN Connect 2018 training date for shortlisted applicants.

As part of the Capacity building objective of the YouWiN Connect program, we are pleased to announce the imminent commencement of the online training which is geared at strengthening the entrepreneurial capacity of each participant through exposure to relevant SME development materials and tools such as technical, legal and financial skills in business management.This training will begin on Tuesday December 5, 2018 from 4pm and will be delivered exclusively on the YouWiN Connect Learning Management Platform.

As from today 1st December,2018, successful applicants will start to receive their personal login credentials via their registered email addresses. These credentials will enable participants to access the online training platform.

YouWiN Connect is a multimedia enterprise education initiative of the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) which aims to support young entrepreneurs as they PLAN, START and GROW their businesses.

YouWiN Connect seeks to promote entrepreneurship as a viable career option for young Nigerians which in turn will create jobs and wealth.

The YouWiN! Connect Process Stages

Online Training (Accelerator Phase I)

55,500 successful participants will receive tailored generic online training in various aspects of entrepreneurship and business such as modules in business planning (access to finance, access to markets, competitiveness, business strategy, and mind- set change). At the end of this stage, 5,000 successful candidates will qualify for tailored Masterclass face to face training.

Masterclass Training (Accelerator Phase II)

5,000 successful participants will receive tailored (industry specific) Masterclass face to face training which is categorised based on cluster and held in various cluster hubs across the country. The sectors of focus for the masterclass phase are:

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

Agriculture/Agro-Processing

Fashion

Manufacturing & Retail

Construction.

All participants will receive certification on completion of the training and will be required to submit a business plans for areas where their businesses requires improvement.

Note: YouWiN! Connect does not require or request payment for training or any services rendered by the program neither does it require any individual’s banking information. The program has not authorized any individual or institution to collect payment of any kind. All enquiries should be directed to the program secretariat. Contact information can be found Here .

