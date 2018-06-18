Recruitment at Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) – Terra Energy Services
Terra Energy Services Nigeria Limited – An indigenous Oil & Gas Company, is recruiting on behalf of Chevron Nigeria Limited, to fill the following vacant positions below in Lagos State
Dietitian
Medical Laboratory Scientists
Medical Doctors
Physiotherapist
Pharmacist
Radiographers and Sonographers
Nurse
Occupational Therapist
Method of Application
Dietitian
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Catering / Confectionery Medical / Healthcare
Job Description
The candidate will be expected to develop nutrition programs and supervise the preparation and serving of meals.
They help prevent and treat illnesses by promoting healthy eating habits and suggesting diet modifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
Assess patients’ and clients’ health needs and diet
Counsel patients on nutrition issues and healthy eating habits
Develop meal plans, taking both cost and clients’ preferences into account
Evaluate the effects of meal plans and change the plans as needed
Promote better nutrition by speaking to groups about diet, nutrition, and the relationship between good eating habits and preventing or managing specific diseases
Keep up with the latest nutritional science research
Write reports to document patient progress
Requirement, Qualification & Skill
Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Medical Laboratory Scientists
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
Receive urine, blood or other samples for experimentation and analysis
Prepare standard volumetric solutions or reagents to be combined with specimens
Manage and operate laboratory equipment
Test and study blood, urine and other body fluids
Evaluate test results and prepare reports for physicians
Maintain laboratory quality assurance and safety standards
Cross-match blood for transfusion
Guide and supervise junior staff and technicians
Write medical articles for medical journals
Requirements, Qualifications & Skills
Minimum of a degree in Chemistry, Biology or related field
Comprehensive knowledge of FDA regulations
Able to work together as part of a team
Able to maintain a safe, clean work environment
Superb documentation skills
Great verbal communication skills and able to explain complex medical terms simply.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Medical Doctors
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
Undertaking patient consultations and physical examinations
Organising workloads
Performing surgical procedures
Providing general pre- and post-operative care
Monitoring and administering medication
Assessing and planning treatment requirements
Liaising daily with staff including other doctors, non-medical management staff and healthcare professionals
Writing reports and maintaining records
Promoting health education
Requirements, Qualifications & Skills
MBBS Degree (minimum)
Basic knowledge of Microsoft office.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’).
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Physiotherapist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
Writing patient case notes and reports;
Collecting patient statistics;
Educating and advising patients about how to prevent and/or improve conditions;
Keeping up to date with new techniques and technologies available for treating patients;
Liaising with other healthcare personnel to supply and receive relevant information about the background and progress of patients, as well as referring patients who require other specific medical attention;
Working with patients to identify the physical problem;
Developing and reviewing treatment programmes;
Being legally responsible and accountable;
Managing clinical risk.
Assisting patients with joint and spinal problems, especially following surgery;
Helping patients’ rehabilitation following accidents
Supervising physiotherapy assistants;
Qualifications
Candidates must possess B.Sc in Physiotherapy or Medical Rehabilitation with NYSC Discharge Certificate.
Candidates must also be a registered member of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria (MRTBN) and must have completed one year internship.
Candidates must have current practicing license
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Pharmacist
Job TypeContract
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Pharmaceutical
Requirements
Proven years of experience working as a Pharmacist or in a similar position
Bachelor of Pharmacy mandatory
Valid Annual Practicing License
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong organizational skills with an eye for detail.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Radiographers and Sonographers
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
Job Purpose
This job involves the use of x-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as other forms of imaging technology, to examine and carry out diagnosis.
Candidate will be expected to acquire images to help with the diagnosis of illnesses and injuries.
Candidate may also be expected to contribute towards interpreting images, establishing treatment plans and helping with intervention procedures,
Job Responsibilities
Evaluate patients’ medical condition and history to determine most suitable radiographic technique for diagnosis
Interact with patients to offer them psychological support and address their concerns regarding an imaging procedure
Adjust diagnostic equipment to deliver accurate amount of radiation to patients
Operate complex medical instruments such as MRIs, CT scanners, X-ray, ultrasound, and several other imaging devices
Liaise with oncologists and physicians to plan treatment for cancer patients
Direct and supervise the activities of radiography assistants and trainee radiographers
Maintain proper records of patient details ensuring confidentiality of sensitive information
Follow up on patients after treatment to track the progress of recovery and ensure patients show no signs of radiation side effect
Explain to patients and their family the details of a procedure and ways to manage possible side effects
Regularly inspect diagnostic equipment to ensure they are functional and operate efficiently
Assist oncologists and physicians during complex radiological examinations
Ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines to minimize risk of exposure to ionizing radiation
Correctly position patients prior to X-ray imaging in order to obtain high quality films
Use portable devices to conduct diagnostic scans on patients who can’t move to the radiology unit.
Qualifications and Skills
B.Sc (Radiography and/or Sonography)
NYSC certificate
At least 2 years experience in Ultrasound scanning after training.
At least 2 years experience in CT scanning on a machine 64 slice and above
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
A supportive and caring disposition;
Self-motivation and the ability to work under pressure;
Organisational and decision-making skills;
The ability to work as part of a team;
Attention to detail;
Confidence in using leading-edge technologies.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Nurse
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
Monitor patient’s condition and assess their needs to provide the best possible care and advice
Observe and interpret patient’s symptoms and communicate them to physicians
Collaborate with physicians and nurses to devise individualized care plans for patients
Perform routine procedures (blood pressure measurements, administering injections etc.) and fill in patients’ charts
Adjust and administer patient’s medication and provide treatments according to physician’s orders
Inspect the facilities and act to maintain excellent hygiene and safety (decontaminating equipment, sanitizing surfaces, preparing beds etc.)
Provide instant medical care in emergencies
Assist surgeons during operations
Supervise and train LPNs and nursing assistants
Foster a supportive and compassionate environment to care for patients.
Expand knowledge and capabilities by attending educational workshops, conferences etc.
Qualifications and Skills
Proven experience as a registered nurse
Excellent knowledge of nursing care methods and procedures
Excellent knowledge of emergency care
In-depth knowledge of health and safety guidelines and procedures (sanitation, decontamination etc.) and willingness to follow them at all times
A team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Responsible and compassionate
Outstanding organizational and multi-tasking skills
Patient with excellent problem-solving skills
B.Sc or other diploma from a Nursing program
Valid nursing license.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Occupational Therapist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Lagos
Job Field Medical / Healthcare
Duties and Responsibilities
Assesses patients then develop and initiate treatment plan based on the results of the evaluation.
The evaluation may include measurement of physical, cognitive, perceptual and/or developmental skill as they relate to maximizing level of independence in the occupational performance areas along the continuum of life.
Provide direct patient care.
Documents findings, progress and instruction to patients and caregivers.
Supervises assistants and rehabilitation technicians with regards to individual patient care.
Must be able to demonstrate knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the patient served.
He/she must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development as it relates to the different life cycles.
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor’s or graduate degree in Occupational Therapy from an accredited University-based occupational therapy program.
At least 2 years of clinical experience required.
Demonstrates ability and willingness to mentor/train staff or supervise clinical interns.
Provides clinical leadership and demonstrates expertise for a particular patient type/group or enhances an existing clinical program for that particular patient type/group.
Serves as a clinical resource for hospital and/or system or departmental committee/task force or initiates and/or provides leadership in an ongoing departmental interest/study group.
Expected Working Conditions
Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:
An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.
A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)
Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)
Work Hours:
Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.
Workdays are defined as follows:
Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidate should send their CV’s to careers@terranig.com
