Recruitment at Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) – Terra Energy Services

Terra Energy Services Nigeria Limited – An indigenous Oil & Gas Company, is recruiting on behalf of Chevron Nigeria Limited, to fill the following vacant positions below in Lagos State

Dietitian

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Catering / Confectionery Medical / Healthcare

Job Description

The candidate will be expected to develop nutrition programs and supervise the preparation and serving of meals.

They help prevent and treat illnesses by promoting healthy eating habits and suggesting diet modifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assess patients’ and clients’ health needs and diet

Counsel patients on nutrition issues and healthy eating habits

Develop meal plans, taking both cost and clients’ preferences into account

Evaluate the effects of meal plans and change the plans as needed

Promote better nutrition by speaking to groups about diet, nutrition, and the relationship between good eating habits and preventing or managing specific diseases

Keep up with the latest nutritional science research

Write reports to document patient progress

Requirement, Qualification & Skill

Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics

Expected Working Conditions

Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions for CNL:

An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)

Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)

Work Hours:

Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.

Workdays are defined as follows:

Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).

Medical Laboratory Scientists

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Medical / Healthcare

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive urine, blood or other samples for experimentation and analysis

Prepare standard volumetric solutions or reagents to be combined with specimens

Manage and operate laboratory equipment

Test and study blood, urine and other body fluids

Evaluate test results and prepare reports for physicians

Maintain laboratory quality assurance and safety standards

Cross-match blood for transfusion

Guide and supervise junior staff and technicians

Write medical articles for medical journals

Requirements, Qualifications & Skills

Minimum of a degree in Chemistry, Biology or related field

Comprehensive knowledge of FDA regulations

Able to work together as part of a team

Able to maintain a safe, clean work environment

Superb documentation skills

Great verbal communication skills and able to explain complex medical terms simply.

Medical Doctors

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Medical / Healthcare

Duties and Responsibilities

Undertaking patient consultations and physical examinations

Organising workloads

Performing surgical procedures

Providing general pre- and post-operative care

Monitoring and administering medication

Assessing and planning treatment requirements

Liaising daily with staff including other doctors, non-medical management staff and healthcare professionals

Writing reports and maintaining records

Promoting health education

Requirements, Qualifications & Skills

MBBS Degree (minimum)

Basic knowledge of Microsoft office.

Physiotherapist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Medical / Healthcare

Duties and Responsibilities

Writing patient case notes and reports;

Collecting patient statistics;

Educating and advising patients about how to prevent and/or improve conditions;

Keeping up to date with new techniques and technologies available for treating patients;

Liaising with other healthcare personnel to supply and receive relevant information about the background and progress of patients, as well as referring patients who require other specific medical attention;

Working with patients to identify the physical problem;

Developing and reviewing treatment programmes;

Being legally responsible and accountable;

Managing clinical risk.

Assisting patients with joint and spinal problems, especially following surgery;

Helping patients’ rehabilitation following accidents

Supervising physiotherapy assistants;

Qualifications

Candidates must possess B.Sc in Physiotherapy or Medical Rehabilitation with NYSC Discharge Certificate.

Candidates must also be a registered member of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists (Registration) Board of Nigeria (MRTBN) and must have completed one year internship.

Candidates must have current practicing license

Pharmacist

Job TypeContract

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Pharmaceutical

Requirements

Proven years of experience working as a Pharmacist or in a similar position

Bachelor of Pharmacy mandatory

Valid Annual Practicing License

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational skills with an eye for detail.

Radiographers and Sonographers

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Medical / Healthcare

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos

Job Purpose

This job involves the use of x-ray and ultrasound machines, as well as other forms of imaging technology, to examine and carry out diagnosis.

Candidate will be expected to acquire images to help with the diagnosis of illnesses and injuries.

Candidate may also be expected to contribute towards interpreting images, establishing treatment plans and helping with intervention procedures,

Job Responsibilities

Evaluate patients’ medical condition and history to determine most suitable radiographic technique for diagnosis

Interact with patients to offer them psychological support and address their concerns regarding an imaging procedure

Adjust diagnostic equipment to deliver accurate amount of radiation to patients

Operate complex medical instruments such as MRIs, CT scanners, X-ray, ultrasound, and several other imaging devices

Liaise with oncologists and physicians to plan treatment for cancer patients

Direct and supervise the activities of radiography assistants and trainee radiographers

Maintain proper records of patient details ensuring confidentiality of sensitive information

Follow up on patients after treatment to track the progress of recovery and ensure patients show no signs of radiation side effect

Explain to patients and their family the details of a procedure and ways to manage possible side effects

Regularly inspect diagnostic equipment to ensure they are functional and operate efficiently

Assist oncologists and physicians during complex radiological examinations

Ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines to minimize risk of exposure to ionizing radiation

Correctly position patients prior to X-ray imaging in order to obtain high quality films

Use portable devices to conduct diagnostic scans on patients who can’t move to the radiology unit.

Qualifications and Skills

B.Sc (Radiography and/or Sonography)

NYSC certificate

At least 2 years experience in Ultrasound scanning after training.

At least 2 years experience in CT scanning on a machine 64 slice and above

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

A supportive and caring disposition;

Self-motivation and the ability to work under pressure;

Organisational and decision-making skills;

The ability to work as part of a team;

Attention to detail;

Confidence in using leading-edge technologies.

Nurse

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Medical / Healthcare

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor patient’s condition and assess their needs to provide the best possible care and advice

Observe and interpret patient’s symptoms and communicate them to physicians

Collaborate with physicians and nurses to devise individualized care plans for patients

Perform routine procedures (blood pressure measurements, administering injections etc.) and fill in patients’ charts

Adjust and administer patient’s medication and provide treatments according to physician’s orders

Inspect the facilities and act to maintain excellent hygiene and safety (decontaminating equipment, sanitizing surfaces, preparing beds etc.)

Provide instant medical care in emergencies

Assist surgeons during operations

Supervise and train LPNs and nursing assistants

Foster a supportive and compassionate environment to care for patients.

Expand knowledge and capabilities by attending educational workshops, conferences etc.

Qualifications and Skills

Proven experience as a registered nurse

Excellent knowledge of nursing care methods and procedures

Excellent knowledge of emergency care

In-depth knowledge of health and safety guidelines and procedures (sanitation, decontamination etc.) and willingness to follow them at all times

A team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Responsible and compassionate

Outstanding organizational and multi-tasking skills

Patient with excellent problem-solving skills

B.Sc or other diploma from a Nursing program

Valid nursing license.

Occupational Therapist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Medical / Healthcare

Duties and Responsibilities

Assesses patients then develop and initiate treatment plan based on the results of the evaluation.

The evaluation may include measurement of physical, cognitive, perceptual and/or developmental skill as they relate to maximizing level of independence in the occupational performance areas along the continuum of life.

Provide direct patient care.

Documents findings, progress and instruction to patients and caregivers.

Supervises assistants and rehabilitation technicians with regards to individual patient care.

Must be able to demonstrate knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the patient served.

He/she must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development as it relates to the different life cycles.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s or graduate degree in Occupational Therapy from an accredited University-based occupational therapy program.

At least 2 years of clinical experience required.

Demonstrates ability and willingness to mentor/train staff or supervise clinical interns.

Provides clinical leadership and demonstrates expertise for a particular patient type/group or enhances an existing clinical program for that particular patient type/group.

Serves as a clinical resource for hospital and/or system or departmental committee/task force or initiates and/or provides leadership in an ongoing departmental interest/study group.

Expected Working Conditions

Candidates may be assigned to any of the following locations and working conditions:

An Office based schedule of 5 working days from Monday through Friday with off duty on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

A field location on a Rotational Schedule of 14 days on duty/14 days off duty (average of 15.2 days/month)

Agbami FPSO or other critical location or job function on a 28/28 day Rotational Schedule with 28 days (‘On-Duty’) followed by 28 days’ time-off (‘Off-Duty’)

Work Hours:

Hours of duty shall be in compliance with medical operations within the company. This will include shift duties, call-duties, weekend coverage and public holidays.

Workdays are defined as follows:

Every day of the week (Monday through Sunday including Public Holidays).

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidate should send their CV’s to careers@terranig.com

