Quick Way To Check Your Bank Account Balance on Phone without Internet – All Nigeria Banks

Want to know how much money or balance you have in your bank account and too busy to visit your bank? If Yes then please continue reading………..

The introduction of USSD code mobile banking has made checking your bank account balance easier and faster. The great thing about USSD codes mobile banking is that you don’t need internet connection to perform your transactions.All the major banks in Nigeria have short codes that make it easier for customers to check their account balance offline with their mobile phone.

The list below contains of all the banks USSD short code to check your account balance from your mobile phone number registered with the bank.

Access Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Access Bank customers via USSD code.

To check your Access Bank account balance on mobile phone. Go to your phone’s dial button and dial *901*5# » enter the last 4 digit of your BVN

Alternatively,

You can use the SMS method to check your Access account inquiry without internet. Go to SMS, then compose SMS in the format below.

SMS Content: BAL “SPACE” “10 Digit Account Number” Example: BAL 9876543210 Send SMS to this number: 08160000612 You will receive an SMS showing your Account Balance.

Note: A standard SMS charge of N4 or N5 is applicable on each transaction.

Diamond Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Diamond Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your Diamond Bank account balance on mobile phone.

Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial *710*556*PIN#

Alternatively,

Ready your diamond debit card (ATM)Dial 0700-300-0000 then press 1 to select the account balance option.

Insert 16 digits of your debit card number followed by #After inserting the # key, it will require you toenter a 4 digit Self Service code (must have been sent to you via SMS from Diamond after registration)

Change your Self Service code to any unique memorable 4 digit code of your choice, Immediately after changing, you should instantly get your account balance.

Ecobank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Ecobank customers via USSD code;

To check your Ecobank account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial*326*0# with the phone number registered and linked to your bank account.

NOTE: A SERVICE CHARGE OF N5 IS APPLICABLE ON EACH TRANSACTION.

Fidelity Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Fidelity Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your Fidelity Bank account balanceinquiry on mobile phone.

Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial*770#

FCMB Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for FCMB customers via USSD code;

To check FCMB account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial*322*214*0#.

(Make sure the number is associated with your FCMB account)

First Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for First Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your First Bank account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial *894*00#

GTBank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for GTBank customers via USSD code;

To check your GTB account balance on mobile phone. Go to your phone’s dial button and dial *737*6*1# » follow the prompt commands that will appear on your screen.

Keystone Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Keystone bank customers USSD code;

To check your Keystone Bank account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button then dial *322*082# (MTN, AIRTEL & ETISALAT)

or*805*082# (GLO only) and follow the steps below to opt-in (register):

Steps:

Enter NUBAN Account NumberEnter any 4 digit number you can remember as the m-Pin Confirm m-Pin.

Sterling Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Sterling Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your Sterling Bank account balance on mobile phone. Go to your phone’s dial button and dial *822*6*Account-Number#. For example, *822*6*9876543210#

UBA Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for UBA customers via USSD code;

To check your UBA account balance on mobile phone.

Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial *919*00# » enter the last 4 digit of pin (first time users only)

NOTE: FIRST TIME USERS ARE TO INSERT A UNIQUE 4 DIGIT PIN. USE PIN THAT

CAN BE EASILY REMEMBERED BUT IF FORGOTTEN, CONTACT UBA CUSTOMER CARE FOR

A PIN RESET.

Unity Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Unity Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your Unity Bank account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button and dial *389*215# on the number you registered with.

Union Bank Shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Union Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your Union Bank account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button, then dial *389*032# to setup (MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and Etisalat subscribers only)

Alternatively;

To check Union account balance via SMS… Text “Bal” to 20123. (SMS cost N10 & It must be your Union Bank account registered phone number)

WEMA Bank shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance on Wema Bank customers via USSD code;

To check Wema Bank account balance on mobile phone. Navigate to phone’s dial button, then dial *945#. on the number you registered with and follow the prompt to check your balance. the quick codes for *945# are:

Airtime Recharge (self): *945*Amount#

Airtime Recharge (Others) *945*Beneficiaryphonenumber*Amount#

Funds Transfer (All Nigerian Banks): *945*BeneficiaryAccountNumber*Amount#

Balance Enquiry: *945*0#

Open Account: *945*1#

Cardless Withdrawal : *945*8*Amount#

DSTV: *945*16*SmartCardNumber#

GOTV: *945*17*SmartCardNumber#

Startimes: *945*18*SmartCardNumber*Amount#

PHCN (Prepaid and Postpaid): *945*19*MeterNumber*Amount#

Zenith Bank shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check account balance for Zenith Bank customers via USSD code;

To check your Zenith Bank account balance on mobile phone.

Navigate to phone’s dial button, and follow the steps below. Dial the short code *966*00# from which you registered with the bank by entering the last 4 digits of your Debit Card number.

Create and confirm your 4 digit PIN If successful, you will receive a “retrieving balance” message. An SMS arrives immediately with current available account balance.

Skye Bank shortcode to Check Account Balance

Here’s how to check your account balance for Skye bank customers via USSD code;

To check your skye bank account balance with your mobile phone

Simply dial *833# and follow the prompt that follows.

Navigate to balance and click on it.

Note: make sure it is from the phone number registered with the bank.

