Nokia Nigeria Job Vacancy : Head of Legal & Compliance

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Head of Legal & Compliance – Central, East and West Africa

Ref No: 18000004WF

Locations: Kampala – Uganda, Nairobi – Kenya or Lagos – Nigeria



Job Description

The Head of Legal & Compliance – Central, East and West Africa (CEWA) will be generally responsible for overseeing and managing legal support for the Nokia CEWA Market Unit.

This position reports into the Head of Legal & Compliance – Middle East and Africa.

Core responsibilities include:

Advising company Regional Management on various regulatory, corporate governance, risk management, business ethics, contracting and other legal matters;

Leading a small team of two legal counsels in the CEWA Market Unit, and iii. Ensuring adequate legal support to Customer Operations and other functions in the CEWA Market Unit.

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

Legal degree. Admission to practice in one of the countries in the region considered as an advantage.

Minimum 5 years Post Qualification Experience

Fluent in English. Any additional languages are considered as an advantage

Prior exposure to supporting business operations within Central, East and West Africa would be useful

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate with senior executives and cross-functional set of colleagues

Inherent leadership skills and ability to build effective legal & compliance function with limited resources.

Proven ability to build strong and effective relationships with clients and internal business partners

Pragmatic, solution-driven approach

Ability to multi-task in a rapidly changing environment and perform under pressure

High commitment on integrity with the internal fortitude and genuine interest to uphold and enforce Nokia’s standards for the highest ethical conduct amidst all the business pressure.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

