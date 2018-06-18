Endeavour Scholarships in Australia for International Students – APPLY NOW

The Endeavour Postgraduate Scholarship provides financial support for international applicants to undertake a postgraduate qualification at a Masters or PhD level either by coursework or research in any field in Australia for up to four years.

The Australia Awards–Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships are the Australian Government’s competitive, merit-based scholarships and fellowships providing opportunities for Australians to undertake study, research or professional development overseas and for overseas citizens to do the same in Australia.The Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships build Australia’s reputation for excellence in the provision of education and research, support the internationalisation of the Australian higher education and research sectors and offer high-achieving Australians opportunities to increase their knowledge and expertise in their field.

ABOUT THE SPONSOR:

Since the 1950s the Colombo Plan and its successor scholarship initiatives have played a key role in advancing Australia’s foreign policy and development agendas in the Asia-Pacific region and building relationships with the region’s leaders. There is a strong accord within Australia and the region on the value of scholarships as a means for promoting development and fostering relationships between Australia and people from the region.

Scholarships promote political and economic reform and good governance in target countries while building understanding within Australia of the people and development challenges of our region. They enable regional leaders to develop enduring connections with Australia and enhance our reputation as an education destination.

The Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships was established in 2003 to showcase the excellence of Australia’s education sector and enable high achieving students from around the world to undertake study or research in Australia and for Australians to do the same overseas.

The objective of the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships

The objective of the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships is to provide individuals of academic merit with high-quality learning opportunities that contribute to Australia’s standing as a world-leader in education and research. The program supports Australia’s first National Strategy for International Education which sets out a 10-year plan for developing Australia’s role as a global leader in education, training and research.

Since 2007, a total of 4,481 Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships have been received by internationals and 1,330 have been received by Australians to undertake research, study or professional development across 127 eligible countries.

Endeavour Scholarships Funding

Funding for the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships program is provided by the Australian Government. The program typically offers three–quarters of the scholarships and fellowships funded each year to overseas citizens, with support ranging from short-term fellowships or research placements to full postgraduate degrees. Australians receive support to undertake targeted research and professional development overseas.

Endeavour Scholarships Support Services

To ensure recipients gain the most from their experience they will receive ongoing support for the duration of their Endeavour scholarship or fellowship. Recipients will also be able to share their journey with other recipients from around the globe. Upon successful completion, recipients will be eligible for membership of the Alumni Network. This network maintains the personal, institutional and educational links and friendships made.

Scope Global has been appointed by the department to provide post-selection support services to recipients. These services include:

a dedicated case manager

pre-departure briefings

provision of advice on health, travel, insurance, accommodation, security and legal matters

payment of allowances

reporting to the department on recipients’ progress.

Australian-American Fulbright Commission

In addition to the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships, the department works with the Australian-American Fulbright Commission to fund the Fulbright – Anne Wexler Masters Scholarship in Public Policy which were announced by the Australian Government in 2009.

Two scholarships are awarded annually—one for an Australian citizen to undertake a two year US Master Degree in Public Policy and one for an American citizen to undertake a two year Australian Master’s Degree in Public Policy.

These scholarships recognise the late Anne Wexler’s contribution to fostering Australian-American relations and are administered by the Australian-American Fulbright Commission in Canberra.

WHATS NEW ABOUT Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships???

The Australian Government has announced, as part of the 2018-19 Budget, the establishment of the Endeavour Leadership Program (ELP). This decision will amalgamate the Endeavour Scholarships and Fellowships and the Endeavour Mobility Grants into a single, streamlined ELP.

The ELP will continue to support two-way mobility for short and long-term study, research and professional development opportunities. It will better target the delivery of the previous Endeavour programs to ensure that overseas study education, training and research opportunities for Australia’s highest-performing students, researchers and professionals are sustainable into the future and aligned with the Australian Government’s strategic priorities.

Level/Field(s) of Study:

Masters or PhD level either by coursework or research in any field of study

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is to be taken at Universities or Higher Educations Institutions in Australia.

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

The scholarship is open to the following Nationalities:

Target group:

Americas: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Asia: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China (People’s Republic), Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea (Republic of Korea – South), Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

The Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago.

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (including Reunion), Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland).

Middle East: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Yemen.

Pacific: Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated states), Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand* (including Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau), Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna

Number of Awards:

Not specified.

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS:

The scholarship value is up to $272,500 (PhD) and $140,500 (Masters). It includes travel allowance ($AUD 3,000), establishment allowance ($AUD 4,000), monthly stipend ($AUD 3,000; up to maximum programme duration on a pro-rata basis). Health and travel insurance will also be provided.

Endeavour Scholarship recipients will also receive tuition fees paid up to the maximum study/research duration on a pro-rata basis. Tuition includes student service and amenities fees.

The duration of the scholarship is up to 2 years for a Masters and up to 4 years for a PhD.

As a scholarship or fellowship recipient, you will gain invaluable international experience in study, research or professional development.

The department has engaged a contractor to provide post-selection support services to all recipients including: a dedicated case manager, pre-departure briefings, advice on health, travel insurance, accommodation, security, payment of allowances, and reporting to the department on recipients’ progress.

Endeavour Scholarship Eligibility:

To be eligible to receive an Endeavour Scholarship, applicants must:

• be aged 18 years or over at the commencement of their programme

• be a citizen and/or permanent resident of a participating country (see above)

• commence their proposed programme after 1 January 2017 and no later than 30 November 2017. Applicants who have already commenced or will commence their intended programme prior to 2017 are not eligible to apply

• provide all relevant supporting documentation

• not currently hold or have completed, since 1 January 2015, an Australian Government sponsored scholarship and/or fellowship (directly administered to recipients by the Australian Government)

• not apply for a category in which they have already completed an Endeavour Scholarship or Fellowship.

Outcomes of the 2018 Round

The Minister for Education and Training the Hon. Simon Birmingham announced on 7 November that 698 recipients have been offered a 2018 Endeavour scholarship or fellowship. All applicants (both successful and unsuccessful) have been advised of the outcome of their application by email.

Applications for the 2019 Round

Applications for the 2019 round are expected to open in July/August 2018.

Official Scholarship Website: https://internationaleducation.gov.au/Endeavour%20program/Scholarships-and-Fellowships/Pages/default.aspx

