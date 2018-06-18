CFC STANBIC BANK EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP FUND 2018 – APPLY NOW

Kenyans are currently been invited to hurry and apply for the CFC STANBIC BANK EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP FUND 2018, applicants are advised to ensure that they comply with the eligibility criteria to avoid disqualification.

ABOUT THE SPONSOR STANBIC BANK:

The bank was founded in Uganda as the National Bank of India in 1906. After several name changes, it became Grindlays Bank. In 1991, Standard Bank bought the Grindlays Bank network in Africa. The new owners renamed the bank Stanbic Bank (Uganda) Limited.Stanbic Bank (Uganda) Limited is licensed as a merchant banker, stockbroker, and financial adviser by the Capital Markets Authority, which licensed the USE in 1997.In 2017 the bank was awarded a bancassurance licence from the Insurance Regulatory Authority, authorizing Stanbic Bank to sell insurance products to its customers and the public.

In February 2002, Standard Bank acquired 90 percent shareholding in the Uganda Commercial Bank, a government-owned retail banking operation with 65 branches. The new owners merged their new acquisition with their existing Stanbic Bank (Uganda) Limited to form Uganda’s largest commercial bank by assets and branch network.In November 2005, the government of Uganda divested its ownership in Stanbic Bank (Uganda) by listing its shares on the USE. Standard Bank also floated 10 percent of its shareholding at the same time, reducing their ownership to 80 percent.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP:

CFC Stanbic Bank Education Fund Scholarships in Kenya for Kenyan students: CFC Stanbic Bank in collaboration with The United States International University (USIU) are sponsoring four (4) bright and needy undergraduate students under the CFC Stanbic Bank Education Fund Scholarship.

The CFC stanbic bank scholarship will carter for full tuition of students that have been selected for this scholarship.

LEVEL OF STUDY:

This scholarship program is available for undergraduate studies

FIELD OF STUDY:

Applicants for this scholarship must be recent KCSE candidates interested in pursuing any of the following degree program at USIU; Accounting (B.Sc), Business Administration (B.Sc), Information Systems & Technology (B.Sc), Applied Computer Technology (B.Sc), and International Business Administration (B.Sc).

HOST NATIONALITY:

SCHOLARSHIP IS TO BE TAKEN IN KENYA

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

This scholarship is open to Kenyan students

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS:

CFC Stanbic Bank and USIU will pay all tuition costs as well as library, medical and Students Affairs Council (SAC) fees. The successful candidates will be required to meet other costs not mentioned in this advert.

SCHOLARSHIP REQUIREMENTS/ ELIGIBILITY:

Applicants are expected to have the following:

A mean grade of B (Plain) or better in the recent Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a grade of C+ (plus) in English and Mathematics.

Interviews will be conducted in June. Successful candidates will be notified in July and recognized during the Universities annual graduation ceremony in August.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM:

Applicants are to apply by the following means for this scholarship program:

Applicants are to please submit the following to the USIU Financial Aid Office:

Application letter, copies of the relevant certificates and transcripts (certified by the head teacher), school leaving certificate, a reference letter from the Principal or Head Teacher, an essay detailing your background information, degree you wish to pursue and the reasons why you deserve the scholarship.

Kindly provide a current telephone number and, if available, an email contact.

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

Recent application deadline with respect to this program will be communicated as soon as possible, applicants and interested persons are encouraged to continue checking this siste for the latest update in this regard

United States International University Financial Aid Office

P.O. Box 14634, Nairobi, 00800.

TEL: (254-20)3606210 or 3606300; E-Mail:finaid [at] usiu.ac.ke

WEB: http://www.usiu.ac.ke/finaid

Facebook: www.facebook.com/USIUAfrica.

please note:Since the only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, if you do not hear from Financial Aid Office by end of July, please consider your application unsuccessful.

for more information please see this official link

