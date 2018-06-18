All You Need To Know About The Coming Infinix Note 5

Infinix Mobile has confirmed the coming of Infinix Note 5 smartphone. It’s said to come or debut on the 24th of June, 2018. The Smartphone is coming with an upgraded version called the “Infinix Note 5 Stylus” and not “Pro” as they usually name the higher version.

These are the features you should expect the Note 5 smartphone to possess:

3 days battery charge has been promised by Infinix Official and that should be around 4500mAh battery capacity.

It’s said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with a beautiful software called Android One.

Infinix Note 5 will come with 18:9 aspect ratio on 6.2 inch Full HD IPS LCD display screen to give infinity display and immersive viewing experience.

It’s coming with AI technology that’s beyond intelligent. You should expect facial recognition feature and Fingerprint scanner.

It’s coming with 13MP back or rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.25um large pixel and 8MP frontal camera.

