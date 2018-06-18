Airtel Nigeria Job Vacancy : Voice Product Executive
Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Voice Product Executive
Job Description
- Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Voice Product Executive within the Marketing Function.
- The role requires deep understanding of consumer behavior, social trends, technology changes and market / consumer requirements.
- It incorporates a combination of these perspectives to generate business opportunities.
Key Responsibilities
Voice Revenue:
- Leverage data and market research to get insights into consumer behavior and preferences, and drive future programs and promotions
- Track usage pattern to devise growth strategies
- Keep track of customer life-cycle to drive ARPU growth
Rate Management:
- Develop business cases with a keen eye on impact of new products on rate.
- Keep track of customer trends impacting significant changes to CR.
New Product Development:
- Launch youth targeted products to drive voice revenue and MoU growth.
- Develop new products and initiatives for trade in line with benchmarking and transfer of Best Practices across Zones
- Project manages technical development of products.
Reporting:
- Develop and analyze daily, weekly and monthly reports, Zone wise and at pan OPCO level to understand customer value sweet spot and opportunities for growth.
Requirements
Work Experience:
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years experience in a marketing position, with a focus on product development.
- Experience of Telecommunications Industry or FMCG marketing environment
- Able to operate in a performance driven organization
- Affinity with and technical knowledge of the latest technologies and services used within the industry and affiliated industries
- Excellent Data analysis and Excel skills
Required Skills:
- Strong analytical and strategic skills
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Sets high personal standards and is goal oriented
- Excellent communications skills, both orally and in writing
- Excellent presentation skills
Application Closing Date
25th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Note: Due to the high volume of applications, we are unable to notify unsuccessful applicants. If you have not been notified of the outcome of your application within two weeks of the closing date, please assume you have not been successful on this occasion.
