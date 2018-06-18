Airtel Nigeria Job Vacancy : Voice Product Executive

Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Voice Product Executive

Job Description

Looking for a suitable candidate to fill the role of Voice Product Executive within the Marketing Function.

The role requires deep understanding of consumer behavior, social trends, technology changes and market / consumer requirements.

It incorporates a combination of these perspectives to generate business opportunities.

Key Responsibilities

Voice Revenue:

Leverage data and market research to get insights into consumer behavior and preferences, and drive future programs and promotions

Track usage pattern to devise growth strategies

Keep track of customer life-cycle to drive ARPU growth

Rate Management:

Develop business cases with a keen eye on impact of new products on rate.

Keep track of customer trends impacting significant changes to CR.

New Product Development:

Launch youth targeted products to drive voice revenue and MoU growth.

Develop new products and initiatives for trade in line with benchmarking and transfer of Best Practices across Zones

Project manages technical development of products.

Reporting:

Develop and analyze daily, weekly and monthly reports, Zone wise and at pan OPCO level to understand customer value sweet spot and opportunities for growth.

Requirements

Work Experience:

Minimum of 3 – 5 years experience in a marketing position, with a focus on product development.

Experience of Telecommunications Industry or FMCG marketing environment

Able to operate in a performance driven organization

Affinity with and technical knowledge of the latest technologies and services used within the industry and affiliated industries

Excellent Data analysis and Excel skills

Required Skills:

Strong analytical and strategic skills

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Sets high personal standards and is goal oriented

Excellent communications skills, both orally and in writing

Excellent presentation skills

Application Closing Date

25th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Application Closing Date

25th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

