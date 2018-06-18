10, 000 Ex-staff of Banks Sue CBN, others over N9.8bn Entitlements

Over 10, 000 ex-staff of banks have reiterated their determination to get their over N9.8billion entitlements from their former employers.

The former bankers who hitherto filed a class action suit through the Registered Trustees of the Association of Ex-Staff of Non-Consolidated Banks of Nigeria and all ex-staff of eight banks not consolidated in the banks consolidation exercise at the National Industrial Court, Lagos Judicial Division, had last week undertaken to appear in court as individuals to press home their demand.They had sued the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over nonpayment of their N9.8billion gratuities 12 years after they were retrenched.

Also joined in the suit are Ecobank Nigeria Plc, UBA Plc, Skye Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

A breakdown of the claimants’ gratuities showed that Allstates and Hallmark Bank both acquired by Ecobank were owed over N7billion.

Besides, UBA which acquired Gulf Bank, Liberty Bank, Metropolitan Bank and Trade Bank owed ex-staff of the respective banks over N1.3bn just as Skye Bank and Zenith Banks were owed over N600m and N22million.

During their first appearance last week at Court 9 presided over by Justice Mustapha Tijani, the claimants’ counsel Daniel Omotilewa recalled that following the N25billion recapitalisation benchmark set by the apex for banks under the ‘Guidelines and Incentives on Consolidation in the Banking Industry,’ the CBN had assured that those whose employment would be jeopardised as a consequence of the exercise will be paid their due entitlements in line with industry standards and even provided with soft loans to set up their small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

Justice Tijani while taking the claimants’ lawyer pleas observed that the defendants’ lawyers were not properly served.

Speaking further, Justice Tijani said since the case was just brought up for mentioning enjoined all the parties to be properly served. He therefore moved for the adjournment to July 9th, 2018, since according to him, the case was just for mention.

In a chat with The Nation, the claimants’ counsel said his clients had a prima facie case against the CBN, NDIC and their former employers. “We are coming as individual, but rather than each of us filing different cases. You know the provision allows bringing the actions together to prevent multiplicity of actions. The action is basically against CBN and NDIC. They want their remunerations to be paid.”

Also addressing journalists, Magnus Maduka, the chairman of the group said it was disheartening to note that over 100 members of the group have faced their untimely death as a result of the inhuman conditions they had been subjected to these past years.

