Mesothelioma Cancer Scholarship 2018 Application Form – Apply Here

In the same vein, Your essay must be between 1000 and 2000 words. Be sure to include a works cited page for any outside information used in your essay and the your essay will be judged on the quality of your research. Be careful to cite all of your sources. Submitted essays must be your own work that has not been submitted anywhere else before.

Mesothelioma

Students who are awarded scholarships will be notified no later than May 1, 2018 for the Fall 2018 semester and January 1, 2019 for the Spring 2019 semester and announced through the Mesothelioma Cancer Alliance’s social network of over 50,000 followers. Each winner will be granted a $4,000 scholarship.

The Mesothelioma Cancer Alliance will only contact the winners of the scholarship

Applicants For The Mesothelioma Cancer ScholarshipThose who have battled cancer at any point in their lives (not limited to mesothelioma).

Those who have a parent, sibling, immediate family member or close friend that has battled or is currently fighting cancer.

Mesothelioma Cancer Scholarship Requirements

Must be enrolled full-time at an accredited two-year or four-year university, community college or junior college, or a graduate degree program.

This scholarship is offered nationwide to United States citizens.

Students must be in academic “Good Standing” and have a minimum Grade Point Average of 3.0 or higher to be eligible.

Essay Requirements

You must write an essay in order to be considered for this scholarship. We want to hear about your personal experiences with mesothelioma. Your essay should tell your story but also include facts about the disease. Show that you have an understanding of what mesothelioma is all about. This scholarship is meant to assist students affected by mesothelioma. Applicants might have seen a loved one fight mesothelioma, lost a loved one to mesothelioma, battled mesothelioma themselves, or otherwise been affected by mesothelioma. All entries will be reviewed by the staff at the Mesothelioma Cancer Alliance once the deadline passes. The winner will be chosen based on the positive impact they have on those around them, strength in the face of adversity, commitment to academic excellence, and financial need.

Include research

about mesothelioma cancer: What causes mesothelioma?

How does it affect the body? Which groups of people are usually affected?

Explain how mesothelioma has impacted your life. Who in your life had/has mesothelioma?

How did this diagnosis affect you and your loved ones.

How Can I Apply?

APPLY NOW

