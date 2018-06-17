List of Mesothelioma Attorneys | Brief Review of the Mesothelioma Attorneys

They are a national law firm dedicated to helping asbestos exposure victims and their families pursue financial compensation. Having a long history of achieving substantial verdicts and settlements for our clients who are suffering from Mesothelioma and Asbestos-related cancer makes them the leaders in such lawsuits.
1. Karst & Von Oiste
2. ELSLAW
ELSLAW (Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen) is a national law firm recognized for settling millions of dollar for people who have been exposed to asbestos and diagnosed with mesothelioma. ELSM’s experience in asbestos litigation spans over 3 decades. The jury awards and settlements they have received for our clients are among the highest in the country.
3. Robert L. Steinberg
Robert L. Steinberg, has a personal fight with mesothelioma having lost a loved one to this terrible disease. Alongside his team, Mr. Steinberg has co-counseled and been jointly responsible for an excess of $300 million in settlements for his mesothelioma clients.
4. Weitz & Luxenburg
W&L’s first major legal successes involved winning a multimillion verdict on behalf of 36 men who worked for the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Since then, it has been expanding and today it has more than 85 lawyers working in world-class facilities located in New York. W&L has evolved into one of the most comprehensive and resource-rich plaintiff’s firms in the nation, with the ability to provide elite legal services across a broad spectrum of practices.
5. Cooney and Conway
Founded in 1958, this law firm is located in Chicago. It has over 20 attorneys currently which have years of successful litigation experience. Among their many successes on behalf of our clients, they recorded a numerous multi-billion dollar settlements against Haliburton, Owens Corning Fiberglass, United States Gypsum, Armstrong and others.
6. Brayton Purcell
Over 30 years, Brayton Purcell LLP has proven to be a premier mesothelioma and asbestos exposure injury law firm. They claim to have tried cases to verdict more than anyone else. None can match their legal team’s experience, ability to take a case through trial, and, more importantly, result in helping clients recover financially, emotionally and physically.
7. Martin & Jones
Attorneys at Martin & Jones have been dedicated to helping individuals and families since 1982. Aside from mesothelioma, they help with all types of injury and illness and has successfully represented individuals in claims against 30 of the 100 largest corporations in America.
8. Moltey Rice
Founded in 2003, Motley Rice LLC is proud today to stand apart offering complex litigation, trial and experience in multiple areas of resolution involvement as well. Some significant records are achieving the $500 million decision for asbestos victims and their families against Travelers Insurance Company and taking on 9/11 litigation on behalf of more than 6,600 family members and survivors, among other notable litigation
9. Kazan Mcclain Satterley & Greenwood
Founded in 1974 with a staff of 80 and 25 super-skilled attorney, Kazan Law has represented over thousands of people suffering from asbestos related illnesses, particularly mesothelioma. We have great resources and limit the cases to 25 per years to give outstanding representation to each case.
10. Bergman Draper Ladenburg
Boasting the fact of being a small law firm that they are able to devote their practice solely to helping families coping with the tragedy of mesothelioma since over a decade. Their law attorneys are also nationally known for their work in protecting the interests of asbestos victims in a number of bankruptcy proceedings involving some of the largest manufacturers of asbestos products.
How to Select a Mesothelioma Attorney?
Choosing the right mesothelioma attorney is very important as it is not easy to trace the asbestos exposure and also identifying the company responsible for the exposed asbestos environment. You need to consider a few key points while choosing a mesothelioma lawyer which are:
Knowledge
Ensure that the attorney offers personal service. Most of the mesothelioma attorne refer clients to other law firms for a good fee and they will have almost nothing to do with you later. Find a lawyer that will help you out with the whole legal process and the one that has the experience as well as the resources which are essential to handle the case
Mesothelioma Experience
Keep the practical considerations in mind that include the lawyer’s area of expertise, the amount of fees charged by them and time-duration of case completion, look for a firm that focuses primarily or exclusively on litigating mesothelioma cases, know the prior experience and reputation of the attorney and how good their communications skills are
Responsive
You should be pretty comfortable with the appointed mesothelioma attorney as he will be the person who will help you with the whole legal process and get you compensation by winning the case. The attorney should be caring enough to respond to your calls regularly and satisfactorily. It can be frustrating for the mesothelioma victims when the lawyer won’t answer your phone calls. Some are really responsive while others may respond till you have signed a representation agreement.
Results Speak
It is a good idea to look up the history of the best mesothelioma lawyers shortlisted by you. Sometimes the biggest cases are settled while sometime the mesothelioma law firms have a reputation in selecting only those cases that have the higher chance of getting settled and the defendants know they are likely to be outgunned in trial. It is crucial for your lawyer to walk you through the details of your case, expla in the strong and weak points and be totally honest about the possibilities for compent.
Trust Your Instincts
No matter how good a mesothelioma attorney would look on paper, if you don’t feel he is the right person to appoint try finding someone else with whom you have a better understanding and working relationship. Choosing the right lawyer can help you in getting the right settlement so this selection process is worth every second of yours.
