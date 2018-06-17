How to flash any android phone

Have you ever wanted to install a custom ROM on your Android phone, but never knew where to start or how to do it properly? With our guide, you will be able to do it on your own. It will not be necessary to use a computer or download some special software from there! Learn how to flash Android phone without a computer.

What does flashing the phone mean?

Actually, Android can have two types of ROM system. The first is called stock ROM, and this system is a default one that your phone works on. There is also the other kind of system, called custom ROM. You can install it in an external way, in case you already have your Android device rooted. The reason why many people want to install the custom ROM is that the stock one does not provide so many opportunities and features. In this article, we will tell you how to flash an Android phone. But first, let us have a look at some primary advantages of custom ROM.

The custom ROM provides the user with all the latest versions of Android, which boost the phone’s performance and increases its productivity.

The efficiency of your phone’s battery life will improve a lot compared to the stock version.

If you install the custom ROM, it will help you to get rid of all the junk that is present on your Android phone by default (commonly called bloatware)

You can add many custom themes and modify your interface according to your own user preferences.

If you compare your model with a custom ROM to the same model that has a stock ROM, you will see a large difference in their performance and features.

Installing a custom ROM does not appear to have any major disadvantages, but before flashing your phone you can always make a backup of your stock ROM in case you would like to go back to it. If you install a custom ROM, it comes with a lot of new features, and for some users, they can be thrilled, while some can be disappointed. But this is a matter of everyone’s personal preference.

If you proceed to read this guide, you will learn how to flash an Android phone manually, without even using a computer. It would be convenient for all the users who do not have an access to their personal computers or want to flash their phone in just a few simple steps.

How to flash a phone without a computer?

In order to install the Android ROM without PC properly, you should be aware that the installation has to be step-by-step and you have to be highly focused to perform it accurately and properly. If you perform your installation inaccurately, it could brick your Android device or cause errors. First of all, you are strongly suggested to move your personal photos, videos, music, and other important things somewhere in a reliable place, because they will be removed when you reset your phone to factory settings.

You will have to root your Android phone by downloading a special application Kingroot that allows phone rooting and completing the necessary steps. Apart from that, you need to install a custom recovery for additional features like backing up your information. You can do that without your PC, using only your mobile phone.

Now, once you have done all of that, follow the easy steps to flash your Android phone:

If you want to install ROM without PC, you should search for custom ROMs on Google using your mobile browser. You should then download them to your SD card. If there is no space available, you are advised to delete the data that was previously stored on your SD card.

Afterwards, you will need to turn off your mobile phone. By pressing the volume up or down button along with power button, you will turn on the custom recovery mode. There will be a few options on the screen: install, wipe, backup, restore, and others.

When you have reached your custom recovery interface, you will need to make sure that you have backed up your stock ROM. Choose the backup option and see which elements are present there. If you have not backed up your stock ROM yet, you will be able to choose the storage path where you would like to save it.

The next step will be factory resetting your device, which means resetting it to the original settings it came with. If you want to do that, you should choose the wipe option and swipe to right.

When you have already reset your Android device, you then should wipe the remaining system partitions. For that, you need to go back to the wipe options and do an advanced wipe.

Then, you need to check the system option and swipe to the right to clear it. This step is really important, so you should not skip it.

Now, you can start installing your software. When you have already completed all the previous steps, you need to begin the installation of your custom ROM, which is being stored on your SD card. To do that, you need to click the install option and select the custom ROM files from the SD card. Then you need to swipe right to flash the custom ROM on your device and wait until the process is completed. The time of waiting usually varies, so do not do anything with your phone until it is ready, in order to avoid errors.

When the custom ROM is installed successfully, it will show a success message on your screen. After the process is done, you should reboot the system.

Congratulations! You have installed your custom ROM on your Android device using only your phone.

In case you are having any problems, you should search for the solutions on Google or ask someone who is fluent in it. Generally, the process of installation is not very difficult, and everyone who wants to do it is able to complete it. You just need to be attentive and follow all the steps thoroughly.

If you have finished the installation of your custom ROM successfully, then congrats on your new system! Now, your Android phone will be working smoothly and have new brilliant features.

