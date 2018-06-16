See Best Programming Language to Learn For Jobs in 2018

If you are a newcomer to the field of programming, one of the first (hardest) decision you most likely will have to make is picking the language you want to start with. Although you can learn multiple languages simultaneously, it is not advised, particularly for beginners.

It is, however, very logical to have your feet planted deep in a particular language, master the basics of the language, carry out some cool projects or create some cool stuff using the language, then you can pick up some other language(s). Definitely, as you progress, it will only become easier to pick up a new language through previous learning experiences.

In this piece, we would highlight some of the best programming languages you can/should learn in 2018 (and where to learn them). Irrespective of if you are already a programmer, developer or a beginner, these languages are some of the in-demand languages in 2018. Languages in this list were compiled on the basis of average salary, popularity, ease of learning, availability of jobs etc.

Python

Python is one of the oldest programming languages to have ever existed. In addition, it is also one of the easiest language to pick up as a beginner. Python is used in so many fields like web development, building applications (for Android and iOS) and a whole lot of other applications.

Python is also widely used in building programs that are mathematics-oriented, scientific computing, data science, machine learning or artificial intelligence, image processing etc. And according to this source, a person skilled in Python programming can earn up to $100,000 per annum.

Javascript

Javascript is a very popular language in programming. It is so popular that at least 7 in 10 devlopers have, one thime or another in their career, had a stint with Javascript. In fact, going by StackOverFlow’s latest survey of over 100,000 programmers, it was revealed that 69.8% of 78,334 respondents use Javascript in their (everyday) work. To add icing to the cake, the average salary of a Javascript programmer hovers around $80,000 to $100,000 per annum.

Ruby (on Rails)

Ruby is the programming language, while ‘Rails’ is a framework for web development. Both are often combined, hence the colloquial name “Ruby on Rails”. Ruby is commonly used in building and developing and developing e-commerce websites or stores and also, mobile apps.

Albeit not as popular as some other languages, Ruby in Rails is a versatile language and quite easy to learn. The language is also prospective in terms of job opportunities and pay scale – annual salary of a Ruby developer is about $75,000 per annum.

SWIFT

Swift is a cool programming language to learn if you have your focus on building applications for mobile, watches or any device that runs on the iOS platform. Swift was introduced by Aplle in 201 to serve as an easy-to-debug, and more optimized alternative to Objective-C which was previously used to develop iOS apps.

Since Apple takes iOS development very seriously, SWIFT is a language that willl be around for a long time. However, the language is a bit difficult to learn, but the $80,000 average annual salary of a SWIFT developer could motivate you.

PHP

PHP is a language focused on the back-end aspect of web development. PHP is a popuar language and this popularity is tied to the popularity of WordPress CMS. Some uses of PHP include the creation of cookies in websites, collection of data from websites, display of dynamic contents and images etc.

According to FullStack Academy, 83 percent of website (and some big names like Facebook and Wikipedia) use PHP. And as long as there are more than 75 million websites running on WordPress, the need for PHP developers will always arise. Salary, this Quora thread reveals that the average salary of a PHP developer is $97,000 – could vary depending on geographical location.

The above languages are 5 of the numerous courses you might want to learn in 2018. Depending on what you aim to achieve, some of these languages may not be of relevance to your programming purpose. This list was concocted with regards to popularity, future prospects, and availability of opportunities.

To learn any of these languages, there are courses on them on several online platforms like Udacity, Udemy, Code Academy, Coursera, eDX, Tree House, Khan Academy etc. A single search on any language of choice will reveal a couple of courses where you can self-learn in your own time, space, and convenience.

Other notable mentions:

Java

C#

Kotlin

Go

C++

Source: Naijatechguide.com

